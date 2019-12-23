STT GDC India opens 15th data centre in Bengaluru

STT Global Data Centres India has opened STT Bengaluru DC 3 in Whitefield, Bengaluru. The new Tier III data centre marks the first facility to be inaugurated as part of STT GDC India’s multi-megawatt capacity expansion plan, spanning major cities in the country.

The newly constructed 18MW, purpose-built facility is spread over 400,000 sq.ft. The entire data centre is designed to meet the highest benchmark in green practices and is built from ground up, drawing on STT GDC India’s combined design, construction, engineering, and operations expertise. It is designed to meet the modern-day high-density computing needs of our customers for Mobility, e-Commerce, IoT, Cloud and Big Data.

The wide array of connectivity options comprise of configuration alternatives, including shared rack space, individual racks, and cage. STT Bengaluru DC-3 will deliver bespoke solutions suiting customised needs and multi-megawatt dedicated spaces catering for both retail and wholesale customers.

Continuing STT GDC India’s strong focus on sustainability, this new data centre includes design features of high-efficiency chillers, reduced water consumption through intelligent design, and energy-efficient uninterruptible power supply.

At the launch, Sumit Mukhija, CEO – STT GDC India, said, “Bengaluru is a hub for many start-ups as well as ITES, e-Commerce, Biotech, and Fintech entities. As the IT city’s largest operational data centre, I’m excited to announce that STT Bengaluru DC-3 marks the first data centre to be inaugurated as part of our multi-megawatt capacity expansion across India, designed to strengthen the backbone infrastructure of the nation’s Silicon Valley. The new facility is also backed by our commitment to providing best-in-class data centre infrastructure for varied retail and wholesale clients.”

The latest expansion add ups to 15 data centres under STT GDC India’s ownership and management, and increases the power capacity to over 90 MW of critical IT load across 8 cities, further strengthening its market-leading position as India’s data centre provider of choice for customers with mission-critical IT requirements.