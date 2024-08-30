Su-Kam all set for global expansion by tapping into high demand for renewable energy products

Su-Kam Power Systems Ltd. (Su-Kam) has announced its plans for immediate global expansion. After already establishing its base in 51 countries across Africa, West and South East Asia, Su-Kam is set to enter new markets across Europe with a growing demand for solar and renewable energy products.

In its expansion efforts, Su-Kam emphasises the importance of ecological sustainability and environment friendly practices as part of its vision.

Poised to become a global leader in environmental responsibility, Su-Kam’s exclusive products are both technologically advanced and harmonious to mother nature. Su-Kam’s Research and Development (R&D) division together with its engineering department plays a crucial role in creating these eco-friendly solutions.

Mr. Yajan Bansal , Director, Su-Kam Power Systems Ltd said, “We are committed to expand our global reach to fulfil the high demand for our solar products and support the worldwide renewable energy revolution. Su-Kam’s products are designed to excel in diverse environments, making a lasting positive impact on the environment. We also take pride in our R&D facility, which is recognised as one of the strongest in the country and supports the development of top-quality solar and renewable energy products across our 6 production units.”

Su-Kam’s dedication to sustainability is reflected in its eco-friendly production practices. The company enforces rigorous quality control over its inverters, batteries, and other solar products. This commitment, combined with green manufacturing practices, positions Su-Kam not just as a brand but as a strong advocate for environmental sustainability.

Since its inception in 1988, Su-Kam has been a transformative force in India’s power backup industry. Under new management, Su-Kam is leveraging the expertise of its long-standing channel partner network to accelerate growth. The company is rapidly emerging as a leader in its product categories and aligns its vision with the Indian government’s National Solar Mission and other environmental initiatives.