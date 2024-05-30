Su-Kam organises mega Channel Partners Meet in Ghaziabad

Su-Kam Power Systems Limited hosted a mega Channel Partners Meet in collaboration with their authorised distributor, Jai Balaji Enterprises at Imperial Garden, Gangapuram, Ghaziabad.

The gathering provided an engaging platform for more than 300 business partners who participated from the region, showcasing Su-Kam’s commitment to fostering strong partnerships and expanding its footprint in the area. The event also set the stage for insightful discussions and presentations on Su-Kam’s latest product range and future plans.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ashok Choudhary, Sales Head- India said, “The Channel Partners Meet served as a pivotal platform for engaging with our esteemed partners, Jay Balaji Enterprises, and the extensive dealer network. It offered a valuable occasion to introduce our latest product line-up and deliberate on our forward-looking strategic roadmap. Su-Kam remains committed to expanding its footprint in the region, catering to the growing demand for our reliable power solutions.”

Key representative of Jai Balaji Enterprises, Mr. Arpit Modi was also present in the event. While sharing insights into their experience and future outlook as business partners, Mr. Arpit Modi said, “We are pleased to partner with Su-Kam Power Systems as the authorised distributor in Ghaziabad. The Business Dealers Meet has opened up exciting possibilities for us. With the increasing demand for Su-Kam’s outstanding products, our aim is to provide unmatched power solutions to our customers in Ghaziabad.”

Mr. Vijendra Vats (RSM) and Mr. Pawan Kumar (ASM) were also present on the occasion. The demand for Su-Kam products has been on a steady rise not only in Ghaziabad but throughout the region. With 35 years of expertise in the field of renewable energy solutions, Su-Kam Power Systems continues to be a front-runner in the industry. The company boasts a comprehensive network, including government-approved research and development centres, dealers, distributors, and service centres.

The Channel Partners Meet in Ghaziabad was aimed to enhance collaboration with dealers and distributors. It showcased Su-Kam’s product range and discussed future plans. Su-Kam Power Systems is committed to expanding in Ghaziabad and advancing the green energy sector, focusing on renewables, e-mobility, and sustainable energy products to meet market needs.

The vision of Su-Kam is to be at the forefront of renewable energy advancements, leading the charge in e-mobility, solar, and sustainable energy products. Su-Kam aims to become a household name in power solutions worldwide, striving to build a brighter, cleaner, and more prosperous future for generations to come, in collaboration with customers, employees, and stakeholders.