Submer bets big on India: Manufacturing hub to power AI-ready data centers across asia

Submer has announced its strategic entry into India, marking the country as its manufacturing hub for Asia. With this move, Submer aims to position India as a model for building AI-ready, sustainable, and high-density data centers from the ground up.

Unlike many developed markets burdened by legacy cooling infrastructure, India offers a clean slate for future-ready facilities. Submer plans to capitalize on this by introducing its advanced liquid cooling systems, which reduce both energy and water consumption, significantly lowering operational costs and environmental impact.

“India’s digital transformation is unparalleled, and its lack of legacy infrastructure provides a perfect canvas for building the data centers of the future today,” said Patrick Smets, CEO, Submer. “We’re not just bringing technology—we’re creating a paradigm for sustainable digital growth. India will be the model for scaling data centers responsibly while championing environmental stewardship.”

Partnerships, Manufacturing, and Ecosystem Building

As part of its strategy, Submer will partner with leading OEMs and ODMs to integrate liquid cooling directly into high-performance compute systems, ensuring scalability and market adoption. Beyond partnerships, the company is also setting up its own manufacturing unit in India, transforming the country into a production and export hub for its cutting-edge cooling technology across Asia.

But Submer’s India vision goes beyond technology deployment. The company intends to nurture the data center talent ecosystem by rolling out skill development initiatives in collaboration with state governments and agencies. These efforts are expected to generate over 5,000 jobs for engineers and technicians specializing in Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing (MEP) systems for data centers.

“We believe in a holistic approach to market entry,” added Dev Tyagi, President – UK, Ireland & India. “By investing in skills, we’re not just ensuring adoption of our technology but creating long-term, high-value employment for India’s youth. This is how we build a sustainable and self-reliant digital economy.”

Submer’s Global Role in AI Infrastructure

Founded in 2015, Submer has become a trusted advisor to hyperscale, enterprise, HPC, AI, and edge computing players worldwide. With its latest expansion into four pillars—Labs, Tech, Design & Build, and AI Cloud—the company now supports the full data center lifecycle, from R&D to AI-as-a-Service.

By anchoring its Asian operations in India, Submer signals a strong commitment to the country’s role as a digital infrastructure powerhouse and a central node in the global AI economy.