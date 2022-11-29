Microsoft’s Surface Pro 9 and Laptop 5 devices now available in India

​Microsoft has announced two new Surface products, Surface Laptop 5 and Surface Pro 9, are now generally available in India via authorized commercial resellers as well as online and retail partners like Amazon.in, Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales and select multi brand stores.

“We are pleased to bring the new Surface devices to India, expanding our portfolio for Windows 11. Microsoft shared its vision for the next era of the Windows PC, where the PC and the cloud intersect and tap into innovative AI technology to unlock new experiences. Today, we are bringing the best of Microsoft together on a single device, with the innovation of Windows 11 as we take the next step on our journey to enable all users to participate, be seen, heard, and express their creativity.” said Irina Ghose, Chief Operating Officer, Microsoft India.

Surface Pro 9

Surface Pro 9 features the iconic built-in kickstand and a stunning, edge-to-edge 13” PixelSense display, with up to 120Hz refresh rate. Underneath the display is an HD camera, Omnisonic speakers, directional microphones, and Microsoft’s custom G6 chip that takes inking to the next level with tactile signals. Combined with the new Ink Focus in Microsoft OneNote, or the new GoodNotes app for Windows 11, digital ink on the screen feels like writing with pen and paper.

Surface Pro 9 offers a choice of processors – 12th Gen Intel® Core processor built on the Intel® Evo™ platform[1] with Thunderbolt™ 4, or Microsoft SQ®3 powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon with 5G connectivity[2] (*for commercial use only). In either case, users will be getting the same iconic Surface Pro form, great performance, all-day battery life[3] , and secured-core capabilities.

Starting at INR 105,999 and available for purchase today, Surface Pro 9 is crafted with high-grade aluminum casing in a new set of beautiful, anodized colors[4] and provides options of personalization with its Signature Keyboard.

Surface Laptop 5

Surface Laptop 5 is sleek and elegant, providing all-day battery life[5] and now features Thunderbolt™ 4. Powered by the latest Intel® Evo™ platform, Surface Laptop 5 is over 50% more powerful than its predecessor. It offers the craftsmanship, comfort, and capabilities to jump in and produce your best work.

Surface Laptop 5’s signature 3:2 PixelSense display comes in 13.5” or 15” options, each with Dolby Vision IQ, providing users with the best possible picture, vivid colors, and sharp contrast in any lighting conditions. The speakers are perfectly tuned and offer Dolby Atmos 3D spatial processing[6], to fully immerse users in their content. The front-facing HD camera and Studio Microphones capture in true-to-life fashion, even adjusting camera exposure in any lighting environment.

Starting at INR 107,999 and available for purchase from today, Surface Laptop 5 comes with new capabilities and in new anodized aluminum colors[7], enabling customers to enjoy a fully immersive content experience and do it all on their terms.