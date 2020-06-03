Syncordis becomes certified, global Temenos managed upgrade services partner

Read Article

Syncordis S.A., a leading Temenos banking software specialist and a subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd. (LTI) is now a certified, global Temenos Managed Upgrade Services Partner. This global distinction recognizes Syncordis’ extensive experience of delivering upgrade services to Temenos clients for many years. Founded in 2004, Syncordis has an exclusive focus on Temenos Digital Suite. This status further strengthens Syncordis’ reputation as a global, pure-play, one-stop services partner for Temenos clients across the globe.

Syncordis’ industry-leading accelerators help with faster Temenos platform upgrades and capture the fast-growing market opportunities for banking modernization services. Syncordis’ dedicated yet flexible “Upgrade Factory” effectively serves the financial institutions, keeping in mind the enterprise constraints, local regulations, existing frameworks, and expected outcomes.

Guillaume Desjonqueres, Chief Executive Officer at Syncordis, said, “This recognition is an acknowledgement of several years of hard work by everyone at Syncordis. As a Managed Upgrade Services Partner, we can help our Temenos Transact clients across the globe protect their investments even better and ensure they continue to be successful in their digital transformation journey. Our best practice approach makes each upgrade faster and cost-effective.”

