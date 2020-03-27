Syncordis partners with international bank for Temenos-based transformation

Read Article

Syncordis, a Temenos banking software specialist and a subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd. (LTI) has been selected as the partner for a strategic Temenos T24 Transact engagement by Standard Chartered Bank as the bank transforms and upgrades its wealth platform. This prestigious win further consolidates Syncordis’ enviable reputation as a global, pure-play, one-stop partner for Temenos clients.

As part of this engagement, Syncordis will reimplement Temenos T24 Transact and integrate it with Standard Chartered’s Temenos WealthSuite, Insight and DataSource applications as well as other systems. The implementation will be accelerated by Syncordis’ regulated SaaS solution and LTI’s global system integration services. The benefits of this functionally rich, regulated SaaS solution include automated functional processes, customized, ergonomic and user-friendly menus and dashboards, predefined standard products with an exhaustive set of properties, as well as streamlined life cycle events.

Guillaume Desjonqueres, Chief Executive Officer, Syncordis said, “Our Temenos expertise and project accelerators such as our SaaS solution make us the right partner for this transformational engagement. This is one of the largest engagements for Temenos WealthSuite in Asia Pacific and we bring a proven track and complementary services from LTI to it.”

Leveraging on Syncordis’ own regulated SaaS solution, Temenos’ Implementation Methodology (TIM) and a process-led “adopt” model to contain the scope, Syncordis is well-equipped to deliver the project alongside the client. The successful reimplementation will rely on standards to reduce customization and make Standard Chartered’s WealthSuite platform easier to manage and upgrade.