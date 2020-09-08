Synechron and InvestSuite partner to drive implementation of Digital Wealth Management Solutions 

Read Article

Synechron announced a strategic partnership with InvestSuite, the Belgium-based fintech company. Both companies have an exclusive focus on financial services and are helping banks, brokers, wealth managers and other financial institutions serve their clients better with modern digital investment solutions.

Synechron will be a trusted integration partner to help deploy InvestSuite’s digital wealthtech products. Each strategic solution is highly configurable and scalable to ensure it fits each client’s unique business needs and growth ambitions. Integrating InvestSuite’s products into an existing ICT infrastructure is seamless due to state-of-the-art and secure APIs, leading to lower investment costs and much faster time to market.

Additionally, both companies will further collaborate on innovative product R&D efforts via Synechron’s award-winning Financial Innovation Labs (‘FinLabs’) and Accelerator Programs and jointly identify growth opportunities. The first joint product development efforts are already in progress. InvestSuite is participating in development of a Synechron FinLab Accelerator solution, an ESG-based (Environmental, Social & Governance) investment advice service to help clients align their portfolios with their ESG goals, and the final product will be presented to the market later this year.

Dennis Martens, Partnership Manager and Head of Digital Innovation & Transformation at Synechron, The Netherlands said, “We are excited to work together with InvestSuite on joint innovative wealthtech solutions for our clients. After launching our WealthTech Accelerators program last year, we are now working on a new set of Investment-based Accelerators and experiencing the first benefits of our partnership. We are looking forward to more joint innovations and growth opportunities to come.” He added, “We always seek to bring the most innovative and best-of-breed solutions to our clients.”

Chris Eichhorn, Business Development and Partnership Manager at InvestSuite said, “We were fortunate to have connected with Synechron last fall at Sibos in London. Synechron is an ideal partner for us due to their dedicated focus on financial services, vast consulting and integration expertise as well as deep industry contacts. We also look forward to leveraging Synechron’s international network in the US, EU, the Middle East & APAC to support our expansion efforts in those regions.”

