Synechron Announces Key Promotions and New Organisational Structure to Streamline Operations and Enable Next Phase of Growth

Synechron, Inc., a global digital transformation consulting firm focused on financial services and technology organisations, announces key leadership promotions and a reorganisation aimed at enhancing operational efficiencies.

Highlighting its commitment to innovation, Synechron is proud to announce the promotion of May Yang and Mihir Shah to the positions of President for North America and President for EMEA, APAC & India, respectively. Both May and Mihir have been instrumental in shaping the firm’s trajectory and are well-equipped to drive Synechron forward in its next phase of growth.

In tandem with these leadership advancements, Synechron — which currently maintains 44 offices across 19 countries — is adopting a more region-centric organisational framework that promises to streamline and unlock synergies across the firm. They will now operate under two principal business groups: North America and EMEA & APAC.

May Yang, previously Managing Director and Head of the Charlotte office, will oversee operations in North America. This region encompasses Synechron’s units in New York City, Charlotte, Florida, and nearshore delivery centres in Montreal as well as the soon-to-open delivery centre in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Mihir Shah, formerly Managing Director and Head of Europe, Middle East, and APAC, will direct the EMEA & APAC regions. This includes Synechron’s United Kingdom, European, Middle Eastern offices, as well as Asia-Pacific units in India, Singapore, Hong Kong, and a new addition in Sydney, Australia.

Faisal Husain, Synechron’s Co-founder and CEO, commented, “This new structure aligns our skilled leadership and our diverse international operations with our ambitious strategic roadmap. We have now laid a solid foundation for our continued progress in assisting a broader range of top-tier businesses with the cutting-edge solutions they require to realise their full potential.”