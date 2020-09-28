Synergy launches its Automation Accelerator Framework-ASTRA in India  

Read Article

Synergy Strategic Solutions has announced the launch of its award-winning ASTRA Automation Accelerator Framework for the Indian market. The ASTRA framework enables insurers to leverage automation processes to quickly adapt to unexpected disruptions and enhance their operational efficiency with simple deployment processes.

Synergy has already deployed the framework across business functions for leading Insurance companies across the APAC region. Insurers were able to achieve efficiency rates as high as 70 per cent through automated processing and were able to drop data errors by almost 95 per cent. In 2019, the ASTRA Automation Accelerator Framework was awarded the prestigious Technology Excellence Award (TEA) for Robotics–Financial Services by Hong Kong Business.

The solution is a process transformation model that achieves ‘business benefits’ by leveraging automation accelerators. It is supported by data APIs and smart connectors that enable seamless integration with the client’s existing technologies.

Speaking on the launch of the solution, Pradeep Satya, CEO and Founder of Synergy Strategic Solutions said, “COVID-19 has accelerated digital adoption in the insurance industry. With remote working becoming the norm, virtual technologies and automation have become even more critical to help meet the digital needs of distribution areas, services teams and importantly the claims functions. We are leveraging our deep knowledge in the APAC region, to enable Indian insurance players to significantly advance their digital transformation journeys, with faster product introduction and improved quality and services.”

“Deployment of ASTRA helps insurance companies bring down the cost of service delivery. At the same time, it enhances operational efficiency and delivers superior customer experience with real-time benefits achieved right from day one,” he added.

Synergy Strategic Solutions recently forayed into the India market. This is in line with its overall expansion plans to strengthen its operational presence in the APAC region spread across Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia & Philippines.





