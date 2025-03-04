Synology highlights next-gen data protection for South Asia enterprises ahead of World Backup Day

Targeting the enterprise data protection market in the Middle East, Synology Inc. unveiled its new ActiveProtect Appliance series, designed for fast deployment and efficient data protection. With World Backup Day approaching, Synology underscores the critical need for mid-sized to large enterprises to safeguard against data loss, breaches, and ransomware.

As a global leader in private cloud, managing 520+ exabytes of data across 13 million servers, and trusted by over half of the Fortune 500, Synology delivers reliable, secure, and flexible solutions for businesses to protect and optimise their data. Synology protects over 25 million workloads worldwide, ensuring business continuity and data resilience across diverse industries.

In the SAARC region, the rising wave of ransomware attacks—expected to grow by more than 50% in 2025—has significantly increased demand for robust data protection. A notable incident is the 2024 attack on a key financial technology provider, which crippled nearly 300 local banks. As a result, the regional backup and recovery market is projected to grow at an annual rate of approximately 10% through 2029, highlighting the urgent need for enhanced cyber resilience.

Recognising the growing cybersecurity threats and data management complexities, Synology introduces the ActiveProtect Appliance, a next-gen backup and recovery solution. This new lineup enhances backup speeds, ransomware resilience, and usability, ensuring robust cyber resilience for modern enterprises.

Key Highlights of the ActiveProtect Appliances:

⦁ Enhanced Ransomware Protection: Advanced security protocols and secure your data with immutability and isolate your data with air-gapped backups to ensure robust data integrity and access control.

⦁ Unified Management Interface: Single user interface mechanism enables effortless monitoring and control with scalable cluster architecture simplifies management for 150,000 devices and optimises data visibility.

⦁ Simplified Enterprise-Grade Protection at a Lower Cost: Compared to traditional backup solutions, the implementation cost of this solution averages only 20%. With its software-hardware integrated design, installation, maintenance, and support require significantly less time, making enterprise-grade data protection more accessible to businesses of all sizes.

“Data is the foundation of every company, and building a cyber-resilient environment is crucial today,” said Russell Chen, Synology’s Country Manager of the SAARC Region. “The demand for a scalable, secure, and user-friendly data protection solution has never been greater, and ActiveProtect is positioned to meet that need in the SAARC region. We look forward to seeing how it empowers enterprises to secure their most valuable assets with greater ease.”

The event also featured live demonstrations of the Synology ActiveProtect Appliance, showcasing its diverse restoration capabilities for business continuity. From regular recovery to disaster scenarios, the solution enables enterprises to quickly and efficiently restore operations, safeguarding critical data and minimising downtime.

Unlike traditional backup software, which often requires complex integrations with multiple hardware devices and licenses—resulting in high software costs per workload license mechanism and complicated pricing based on uncertain storage capacity—Synology offers a streamlined, cost-effective approach. With pricing based on nodes and free licensing for up to three servers, businesses can better estimate costs while ensuring robust data protection.