Synology launches Wi-Fi 6 router product line in India

Synology announced the launch of RT6600ax and WRX560 as it expands its product line of critically-acclaimed routers with powerful Wi-Fi 6 routers designed to provide fast, secure, and safe internet connectivity to busy households and businesses. Running by the intuitive and feature-rich Synology Router Manager (SRM) 1.3 operating system and boasting capable hardware, the routers are fully equipped to address the challenges of modern network environments, including the massive rise in connected devices and the resulting necessity to protect users against ever-increasing security threats.

“We are excited to add the full router lineup to the Indian market,” said Russell Chen, Synology regional sales manager “Our flagship RT6600ax targets businesses with its tri-band technology and high speed, while the WRX560 still packs powerful performance and advanced network functionality but for a broader audience.”

Designed for performance and stability

Synology’s Wi-Fi 6-certified routers deliver more reliable Wi-Fi thanks to better data encoding, beamforming, scheduling, and signal isolation. Both RT6600ax and WRX560 feature a configurable 2.5GbE WAN/LAN port that enables users to leverage Multi-Gig internet connections or high-performance devices such as a NAS, as well as a high-speed wireless backhaul. Fast connection speeds and snappy operation are ensured by quad-core processors (RT6600ax: 1.8GHz | WRX560: 1.4GHz), even with multiple devices connected and all features enabled.

RT6600ax also provides tri-band technology that works in conjunction with Smart Connect to optimize device distribution, eliminating data transmission bottlenecks. Compatibility with the newly licensed 5.9 GHz spectrum2 unlocks non-DFS channels at 80 and 160 MHz for a combined 6.6 Gbps of wireless throughput,3 higher concurrent connections, and faster VPN server performance.

Graph IV: The newly licensed 5.9 GHz spectrum unlocks non-DFS channels at 80 and 160 MHz

Building a solid network foundation

Both routers are powered by SRM 1.3, the latest version of Synology’s intuitive operating system for routers. With improvements and added functionality that greatly expand network management capabilities, SRM 1.3 meets the demands for better security and more flexibility typical of today’s network environments.

The option to create up to five separate networks, each available for mapping up to three Wi-Fi SSIDs, makes it easy to strengthen security when managing multi-purpose network environments.4 One-way firewall rules can be configured independently for each network to limit the connectivity to and from less secure devices such as IoT equipment, while support for the 802.1q standard simplifies integration into existing networks in the router, AP, and mesh configurations.

Comprehensive tools for better internet ahead

The latest update also brings SRM’s host of applications for web filtering, traffic control, and remote access to the new generation of Synology routers.

Safe Access

Per-user profiles can be configured to limit time spent online or block browsing when set conditions are met. Devices assigned to the same profile will share the same set of internet access rules, without requiring repetitive manual configuration. For devices not belonging to any user that still requires internet access control and auditing (e.g., guest or new devices), network-specific profiles are also available.

Parental control features include limiting internet usage time (either on a schedule or according to a quota-based system), filtering out entire categories of websites or specific domains through allow/block lists and restricting inappropriate search results with safe search options for YouTube, Google, Bing, and DuckDuckGo. Security is enhanced by network-wide threat blocking through DNS & IP Threat Intelligence Database and support for Google Safe Browsing.5

Traffic Control

Available bandwidth can be distributed among connected devices, prioritizing a single client or application when specific needs arise. Real-time and historical data support granular auditing, with traffic reports generated automatically or on-demand that can be easily shared in CSV or HTML formats.

VPN Plus

Remote workers and hybrid teams can leverage SRM’s suite of remote connectivity tools to access intranet-only websites directly from their browser (WebVPN), establish high-performance connections with a dedicated client over various protocols (SSL VPN), bridge multiple locations for simple resource sharing across different networks (Site-to-Site VPN), and enable remote operation of devices compatible with the RDP/VNC standard (Remote Desktop).

More powerful mobile management

An overhaul of SRM’s companion mobile app, DS router, delivers an improved network management experience while on the go. The 2.0 version6 brings functionalities that were previously SRM-exclusive to the smartphone, including creating new wireless networks, configuring web filtering and parental control, setting traffic control schemes, and many more.

Availability

RT6600ax and WRX560 are available for purchase in India from Synology’s official resellers starting in January. For more information, please visit https://event.synology.com/en-in/synology-routers

RT6600ax starting at ₹31,507 INR MSRP

WRX560 starting at ₹22,352 INR MSRP

SRM 1.3 is currently only available on RT6600ax WRX560 units.

Dependent on local wireless regulations.

Performance figures are obtained through internal testing by Synology. Actual performance may vary depending on the testing environment, usage, and configuration.

Multiple SSIDs per network are only available with the Smart Connect feature turned off.

An API key is required to activate Google Safe Browsing.

DS router 2.0 will be available for all devices running SRM 1.2 or newer.