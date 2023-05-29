Synology to showcase its Solution Exhibition at Computex 2023

Synology to conduct its Solution Exhibition, hosted at the POPOP cultural creative park during Computex 2023. The event takes place from 30 May to 2 June, 2023 in Taipei, Taiwan, and showcases Synology’s innovative enterprise data management, data protection, video surveillance, and smart home and studio solutions.

“Synology consistently pushes the boundaries of IT solutions,” said Philip Wong, Synology founder and chairman. “On display are all of our leading solutions, including an early preview of our upcoming generative AI integration for MailPlus and Office. This is just one example of Synology’s commitment to empowering users with workflow and productivity-enhancing tools.”

AI integration for MailPlus

Enterprise storage and data management: Discover Synology’s storage solutions, designed for petabyte-scale storage and high availability, with comprehensive data integrity and protection capabilities.

Synology’s petabyte-scale storage

Business productivity solutions: Preview new generative AI capabilities in Synology MailPlus and Synology Office, part of Synology’s suite of data management tools for streamlining business and organization-wide workflows.

AI integration for Office

Data protection solutions: Delve into Synology’s on-premises and cloud backup and recovery solutions, tailored to specific organizational needs and facilitating rapid recovery from catastrophic IT events.

Smart video surveillance: Experience Synology’s comprehensive surveillance solution, combining AI-powered IP cameras and Surveillance Station for intelligent monitoring and simplified multi-site management.

Synology’s AI-powered IP cameras

Solutions for smart homes and creative teams: Explore versatile Synology solutions enhancing collaboration, organization, and connectivity, with Synology Drive, Synology Photos, and an exclusive preview of our new backup hub designed for individuals.

“We extend a warm welcome to all channel partners, organizations, and industry associations to visit us at the Synology Solution Exhibition. Here, we can discuss the opportunities and prospects of Synology’s data management solutions, allowing more businesses to benefit from our innovative technologies.” Said Joanne Weng, Synology APAC Sales Director.

Synology’s new backup hub designed for individuals