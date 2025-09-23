Synopsys marks 30 years in India with new Bengaluru R&D hub

Synopsys marked 30 years in India with the inauguration of a new 455,000-square-foot R&D facility at Bagmane Capital in Bengaluru. The center, opened by Synopsys president and CEO Sassine Ghazi and executive chair and founder Dr. Aart de Geus, will focus on advanced R&D in EDA, semiconductor IP, verification, and system design.

“India has been a key part of the Synopsys story for 30 years,” said Ghazi. “From our first R&D center in Bengaluru to today’s thriving network of engineers and partners, India is a center of innovation and talent. As the country builds its semiconductor future, Synopsys can provide the holistic, silicon-to-systems design solutions that R&D teams need.”

Synopsys began operations in India in 1995 and today hosts nearly one-third of its global workforce in seven cities, with engineers driving advances in semiconductors, AI, automotive, and next-generation computing. The company also works with over 100 organizations—including semiconductor design centers, AI startups, and regional firms—helping them accelerate innovation.

The milestone follows Synopsys’ $35 billion acquisition of Ansys in July 2025, uniting leaders in silicon design, IP, simulation, and analysis. The integration expands Synopsys’ market reach to $31 billion and will embed Ansys’ multiphysics simulation into Synopsys’ EDA stack. The first joint solutions are expected in 2026, enabling faster innovation across semiconductors, automotive, aerospace, and healthcare.

As India pursues its semiconductor ambitions, Synopsys’ growing presence reflects its dual commitment: building India as a global innovation hub and leveraging its Ansys integration to drive engineering from silicon to systems. “Our goal is not just to provide tools, but to act as a mission-critical enabler and trusted advisor,” said Dr. de Geus.

After three decades of shaping innovation in India, Synopsys is positioning itself for the next era—where AI, simulation, and system design converge to redefine what’s possible in engineering.