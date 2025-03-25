Syntel by Arvind Partners with Avaya to shape the future of enterprise communications

Syntel by Arvind, in collaboration with Avaya, hosted an exclusive panel discussion on “The Future of Enterprise Communications – AI, Automation & Beyond” on March 21, 2025, at Shangri-La Eros, Connaught Place, New Delhi. During the event, the two companies also announced a strategic partnership aimed at transforming enterprise communications.

Through this partnership, Syntel by Arvind will gain access to Avaya’s comprehensive portfolio of solutions, including Unified communications and collaboration tools which enable seamless communication and collaboration across teams and departments, enhancing productivity and agility. By combining Syntel’s market presence and service excellence with Avaya’s technological innovation, Syntel by Arvind can offer an unmatched blend of local expertise and global technology to ensure that customers get future-ready communication solutions tailored to their business needs.

“We are thrilled to partner with Avaya to deliver best-in-class customer experience solutions to our clients,” said Paresh Shetty, CEO Syntel by Arvind. “By combining our expertise with Avaya’s innovative technology, we will empower businesses to build stronger customer relationships and achieve greater success.”

This partnership will benefit businesses across various industries, including:

● Financial services: Enhancing customer service and improving fraud detection.

● Healthcare: Improving patient care coordination and streamlining administrative processes.

● Hospitality: Enriching guest experience.

● Retail: Enhancing the customer shopping experience and increasing sales.

● Government: Improving citizen services and enhancing public safety.

The solutions under this partnership will be available immediately to the customers. With this partnership, customers can leverage Avaya’s secure cloud architecture, advanced encryption protocols, and AI-driven threat detection to ensure cybersecurity and data security.