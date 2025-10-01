Syntel by Arvind Unveils WEMACX, an AI-Powered Omni-Channel Platform for Smarter Customer Engagement

Syntel by Arvind partnered with Vion consulting to launch WEMACX today. The digitally powered, AI-augmented omni-channel platform is designed to transform how enterprises connect with customers and manage operations.

WEMACX integrates seamlessly with existing telephony platforms to deliver fast onboarding, real-time engagement, and a unified customer experience across voice, chat, email, WhatsApp, SMS, and social channels. Positioned as more than a contact center, WEMACX functions as a complete business management suite. It brings together agentic AI with marketing, sales, supply chain, and project management capabilities, helping enterprises accelerate response times, reduce turn around, and enhance profitability.

Key features of WEMACX include Conversational AI and Smart Routing, offering real-time sentiment detection, memory-enabled bots, and intelligent call flows for faster, more personalized interactions. It also provides Sales and Marketing Automation with AI-driven lead scoring, personalized outreach, and predictive analytics to improve conversions. Additionally, its Operations Intelligence strengthens supply chains through predictive maintenance, inventory optimization, and disruption monitoring.

Talking about the launch, Venkatesh Palanidas, Chief Strategy Officer, Syntel by Arvind, said, “With WEMACX, our vision is to empower enterprises to move beyond conventional customer interaction models. The platform brings intelligence, adaptability, and scale into everyday business functions, helping organizations stay agile, deepen customer trust, and unlock long-term value.”

Available in CX Pro, CX Omni, and CX Biz packages, WEMACX is built to scale for businesses of all sizes. Whether for CRM, ticketing, or complete omni-channel management, enterprises can subscribe to the package that best suits their needs.