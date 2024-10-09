T-Hub partners with XDC Network to accelerate blockchain innovation for Web3 startups in India

T-Hub announced a strategic partnership with XDC Network, a leading enterprise-grade blockchain platform. This collaboration is aimed at accelerating the growth of Indian Web3 startups by providing them with world-class blockchain technology and resources.

The partnership will drive blockchain innovation and enable Indian startups to build on XDC Network’s hybrid blockchain platform, which combines the best features of both public and private blockchains. T-Hub and XDC Network will work together to offer an incubation program that includes access to XDC’s technology, mentorship from industry experts, funding opportunities, and networking with global blockchain leaders. With XDC Network already listed on prominent Indian cryptocurrency exchanges such as CoinDCX, Giottus, and Unocoin, Indian developers and investors can easily access the platform.

Blockchain adoption in India has the potential to create significant employment opportunities. According to a Nasscom report, the blockchain market could generate $5 billion in revenue by 2024, which will result in the creation of 800,000 to 1 million jobs in areas like blockchain development, data analysis, cybersecurity, and smart contract creation. With India’s IT workforce growing and over 50,000 blockchain developers already skilled, this adoption could boost the employment rate in tech-related sectors and support the country’s transition to a digital economy. Additionally, industries such as finance, logistics, and healthcare are expected to be major drivers of blockchain-based job growth.

Through this partnership, T-Hub aims to establish India as a leader in blockchain innovation, fostering the development of advanced solutions across industries such as finance, supply chain, and digital assets. The collaboration aligns with T-Hub’s mission to support startups in building disruptive technologies that can compete globally.

“Blockchain technology holds immense potential to revolutionise industries across the board. Our partnership with XDC Network will give Indian startups the tools and support they need to innovate, scale, and drive significant change,” said Mahankali Srinivas Rao, CEO, T-Hub. “This is an exciting step forward in our efforts to create a thriving ecosystem for Web3 innovation in India.”

“Our partnership with T-Hub is a major milestone in expanding the use of blockchain technology in India. By empowering startups with XDC’s cutting-edge platform, we aim to foster innovation and support the creation of impactful blockchain-based solutions that can transform industries and create massive job opportunities for youth,” said Sonny Mohanty, Head of Venture and Ecosystem building at XDC Network.

XDC Network is recognised as a leading blockchain platform for trade finance, regulatory compliance, and digital asset tokenisation. Its hybrid architecture delivers high transaction speeds, near-zero gas fees, and enhanced security, making it ideal for enterprise-grade applications. XDC Network has a proven track record of success in global markets, with key achievements including its role in the UK’s first fully digital trade under the Electronic Trade Documents Act (EDTA) and partnerships with regulatory bodies like Singapore’s IMDA and the International Trade and Forfaiting Association (ITFA). These milestones demonstrate XDC’s commitment to driving real-world blockchain adoption.

The T-Hub and XDC Network partnership is aligned with the Government of India’s “Make in India” vision to promote homegrown innovation and establish India as a global technology hub. By equipping Indian startups with world-class blockchain solutions, this collaboration aims to create cutting-edge products and services that drive economic growth and innovation across sectors.