TAC Security rolls out ESOF DarkSec to evaluate data theft vulnerabilities

Read Article

TAC Security has introduced a dark web threat intelligence solution, ESOF DarkSec, a ground breaking product that helps enterprises detect, measure, and identify the type of data available on the dark web about their companies. ESOF DarkSec adds to TAC’s ESOF (Enterprise Security in One Framework) platform that provides risk-based vulnerability management across the enterprise.

The launch is aligned with the rising number of data leaks on the dark web, which jeopardize sensitive information of government, businesses, and individuals alike. This cloud-based solution helps find the size, nature, and recent update (if any) of the leaked data on the darknet. ESOF DarkSec also provides a dark web organization risk score on a scale from 0 to 10, so security teams can know the risk to the organization on available data in the dark web from and take action to mitigate the risk. The solution is available as a subscription plan in three tiers: Basic, Platinum, and Premium, with different price points based on deeper periodic scans.

Trishneet Arora, Founder and CEO of TAC Security said, “Data is the biggest asset for any entity in the current landscape. As much as it gives precious insights into enhancing customer experience, any unauthorized access to it can cause severe damage to personal, enterprise-level, or even national integrity, depending upon the nature of data. It is very difficult to get this data down once it enters the dark web. Knowing the extent of the dark web threat is pivotal as it enables an organization to analyze and limit the damages by taking preventive measures. This is where ESOF DarkSec proves itself to be most pivotal. ESOF DarkSec is completely aligned with our vision to provide Enterprise Security in One Framework”

“Data confidentiality has always been an issue for enterprise security teams, and the recent increases in the dark web exposure cases are intimidating for both governments and organizations. Cybersecurity threats are becoming more sophisticated with every passing day, and even more so during the COVID-19 outbreak where spear-phishing is being used as a tool to access critical data. We hope that the product will help inform business entities about the vulnerabilities of their infrastructure so they can secure their endpoints and networks against potential threats.” Chris Fisher, Chief Marketing Officer, TAC Security added.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]