TAIT conducts cybercrime awareness session

The Trade Association of Information Technology (TAIT), Mumbai hosted a highly informative knowledge session at Hotel Krishna Hotel, Mumbai on August 29th.

Mr. Rushabh Shah, Director and Gen. Secretary, TAIT welcomed the new members and talked about the emergence of digital economy and mobile economy. He mentioned the massive strides made by digital commerce but highlighted the associated security perils and how being cyber aware is extremely important these days.

Mr. Nivrutti Bavaskar, Police Sub Inspector, Crime Branch (Mumbai) was the main speaker for the session. He provided invaluable insights into the current cyber security landscape and provided lots of practical tips and techniques to navigate the potential pitfalls. His address covered a huge spectrum of ongoing cyber crimes and offered guidance on safeguarding oneself from cyber threats. His hands on experience in handling these matters on a day to day basis and his sharing of real-life case studies highlighting recent cyber crimes was very well received by the members. His presentation which was tailor made for the association covered the various methods employed by cybercriminals and emphasised the importance of being vigilant. He was assisted by Mr. Mahendra Tawde of the same department. They interacted with the members for a lively chat.

Over 100 members attended the captivating session which was well received because of the expert knowledge presented in a very lucid manner. The interactivity and the depth of information ensured that members were clamouring for more despite the session continuing well after the slotted time. Members requested more such sessions for their family members as all are vulnerable to these threats.

The presentation contents were immediately shared with the members. TAIT will pave the way for continuous updation on the various facets of cybercrime through a dedicated channel.

TAIT’s well oiled targeted delivery is a result of the hard work put in by the TAIT Directors. The association’s Board of Directors, include prominent figures such as Mr. Champakraj Gurjar, Mr. Vijay Goel, Mr. Rushabh Shah, Mr. Magan Gangani, Mr. Viren Bavishi, Mr. Hemant Gupta, Mr. Vikram R. Mehta, Mr. Swetal Dani, Mr. Samir Mehta, Mr. Hiren Sheth, Mr. Murtaza Bharmal, and Mr. Jitendra Mehta.

TKS – TAIT Knowledge Series is an ongoing effort to to keep its members abreast of the latest technologies and trends. The Cyber crime awareness event was preceded by a few sessions on Cybersecurity by various other speakers. TAIT had in the past few months conducted very important sessions on GST, Labour laws and an outstation Knowledge Forum event.

As TAIT forges ahead, the association remains committed to empowering its members to excel on personal and professional front for fostering growth and innovation. These ongoing continuous efforts are attracting lot of membership interest from the IT business fraternity in Mumbai and from other metros as well.