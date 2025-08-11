TAIT TechConnect 2025: A seamless blend of business, innovation, and networking in Goa

The much-awaited TAIT TechConnect 2025, presented by Savex Technologies, concluded on a high note at the picturesque Radisson, Candolim, Goa, bringing together industry leaders, technology innovators, and TAIT members for an unforgettable two-day experience of learning, collaboration, and celebration.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from members and their families, blending technology-focused sessions with moments of leisure and bonding against the serene backdrop of Goa’s beaches.

The event commenced with a warm welcome to all participants, followed by a vibrant opening ceremony.

TAIT President Rushabh Shah welcomed the members and delved upon the spirit of the event and outlined TAITs vision of delivering high quality content in an interactive and relaxed environment. He went on to introduce his team who spiritedly made a signature styled entry onto the main dias. Each Director made contributions which contributed in the overall success of the event. Champak Gurjar played a key role in venue selection and other venue related functions. Parag Shah and Viren Bavishi ensured that the room allocations to the over 200 guests was a breeze and the well executed hotel room registration plan played out to perfection. Hiren Sheth was a key contributor for the events execution and all entertainment associated nitty gritties. The logistics team of Swetal Dani, Sameer Mehta, Vijay Goel ensured that members and guests were given excellent logistics advise and execution. Vikarm Mehta, Magan Gaglani, Bhavesh Ruparel and Jitesh Mehta provided key inputs in guest relations. This tight team work proved that no task is big enough if well executed and well contributed.

Members were treated to insightful keynote sessions, panel discussions, and sponsor presentations that shed light on emerging trends and innovations in the IT industry.

The theme of the Panel discussion was “Innovation – How essential is it for Business growth”.

The lively panel discussion was moderated by Rushabh Shah and had an eminent panel comprising of : Mr Salim Khan of N Computing, Zakir Rangwala of BD Soft, Dilesh Acharya of D-link, Himanshu Gaglani of J5Create, Yogesh Shah of Mahavir Syspower and Dhiren Pandya of Belkin.

All panelists underlined the importance and Innovation and shared the role of innovation in their organisation’s roadmap and even shared newest ideas and implementations. The interactive panel discussion was interspersed with various view points amongst the members. Some of the members who shared their views and contributed to the discussion were Devendra Saraf of BD Soft, Ajay Parekh of Shreemat, Vimlesh Avlani of Graftronics, Vijay Goel of Miracle, Ravinder Singh of Infosol, Mitesh from Solutions Infinite, Devang Thakore of Hallmark, Biren Shah of Acma.

The evening concluded with a poolside Hawaiian-themed gathering, where members and families enjoyed live entertainment, music, and an array of culinary delights, fostering camaraderie in a relaxed setting.

The second day was power-packed with technical sessions and product demonstrations:

Savex Technologies showcased its positioning as a leading force in the IT distribution space, emphasizing its wide-ranging portfolio and strong partner network.

Bitdefender, the Security Partner, delivered an engaging session on advanced cybersecurity solutions, addressing modern threats and the importance of multi-layered protection.

D-Link, the Networking Partner, presented their latest networking innovations designed to empower connectivity in both enterprise and consumer segments.

j5create and Belkin delivered high-energy presentations on connectivity and productivity solutions that enable a seamless digital lifestyle.

NComputing, Wacom, and Schneider Electric impressed the audience with product displays, hands-on demos, and case studies showcasing real-world applications.

The event was further supported by Mangal Compusolution Limited and Slone Infosystems Limited, whose contributions added immense value to the proceedings.

Attendees also had the opportunity to visit exclusive product display zones, interact directly with technology experts, and explore business collaboration opportunities. In addition to the spirited displays and solution showcase, there was an important visit by the current office bearers along with their Past President of the Goa Computer Association – Computer Dealers Forum of Goa (CDFG) They appreciated the efforts of the Tait Directors to have executed the show in a flawless manner and urged TAIT members to participate in Goa’s business opportunities.

A perfect blend of business and leisure

Beyond the sessions, TAIT TechConnect 2025 offered families a chance to explore Goa’s charm, enjoy beach activities, and participate in fun games for kids. The mix of professional learning and personal relaxation created lasting memories for all attendees.

TAIT President expressed heartfelt gratitude to all sponsors, partners, members, and families for their participation and unwavering support. The success of TAIT TechConnect 2025 reaffirmed TAIT’s commitment to empowering its members through technology, collaboration, and shared experiences.

As the curtains fell on this remarkable event, the collective sentiment was one of inspiration, stronger connections, and the promise of an even brighter future for the TAIT community.