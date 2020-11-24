TAITRA launches Taiwan Product Centre (TPC) in India

Read Article

Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) launched the Taiwan Product Centre (TPC) in India with the aim to strengthen its business ties and expand its market presence in India. In an effort to further enhance their offering, TPC has scaled up the State-of-the-art products and technology showcase across their Centres in Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai. Taiwan Product Centre aims to create 20cr of business over the next 5 years and largely contribute towards Trade between the two countries.

These Product Centres display a wide array of products from reputed Taiwan companies and thus is a strategic avenue for consumers to experience the latest innovative offerings across various industrial segments, all under one roof.

At TPC Chennai, several renowned Taiwanese companies are showcasing a wide range of products from automation appliances, home décor and furnishing materials to diamond tools and appliances along with fibre optics, IoT related products and industrial tools. Companies on board include Maxthermo-Gitta Group Corp which is a leading manufacturer of PID Temperature Controllers, Automation Appliances, Industrial Control Instruments, Electronic Control Components, HVAC etc, to name a few. Ta Tung Aluminium Co., Ltd, specialises in manufacturing of window and aluminium doors, window panels, sliding window, projected-out window, ventilation Door, casement window, soundproof Doors along with various aluminium extrusions, curtain wall materials and other industrial extrusion. Leadrank Tools Inc, a leading manufacturer of diamond tools & appliances, abrasive tools with a complete range of products for cutting, grinding, polishing and manufacturing of CBN Grinding Wheels, CBN Mounted Points, Diamond Files, Diamond Brushes, Diamond Dressers, Finishing stone, Abrasive Wheel, Oil Stone, Polishing Stone, Air Grinders, Electric Grinders. Da Jie Electricity Machinery Industrial Co., Ltd., a leading manufacturer of Innovative High-efficient 3 Phase Inverter Seam Welder for Stainless Stell Water Tank, New Generation High-Efficient Condenser Welding Machine, Generation High-Efficient Knife Shank Upsetter Machine, OEM Spot welding machine. Acon Optics Communication Inc, a leading manufacturer & solution provider for Fiber Optical Components Industry and IoT related offering.

At TPC Mumbai, several renowned Taiwanese companies are showcasing a wide range of products across categories, from automobile parts sector and electric wires to Skincare. Companies include, Magtech Magnetic, leading manufacturer of Permanent Ferrite Magnets and NdFeb Magnets. PUMA produces all type of Air Compressors, Air Tools, Pressure Vessels, and related accessories / spare parts worldwide, wherein their products are sold in over 136 countries and they now look at adding India too. Ta Ya Electric Wire & Cable Co., Ltd., has extensive production experience to develop magnet wires, flat wires and TILWs of different characteristics that are widely used for industrial activities, consumer products, automobiles, electromechanical equipment, and electronics. Acewell International Co, Ltd specialises in the designing and manufacturing of Speedometers for Electric 2 wheelers and 3 wheelers and motorcycles. Advanced Connectek, a subsidiary of ACON group can help provide apt solutions in manufacturing Electric Motorcycle chargers(Plug and Receptacle) and cables for scooters and motorcycles. Formosa is a leading manufacturer of Electric Bike battery packs. Tatung Aluminum Co Ltd. specialises in manufacturing of aluminium extrusion door and window products. Unicare Biotechnology co-operation manufactures skin care products such as Tonner, lotion, cream, facial mask and lot more for moisturizing, body care and anti-aging

At TPC Delhi, several renowned Taiwanese companies are showcasing a wide range of products across categories from, paper to OEM applications along with industrial vacuum coating solutions to pest control and medical equipment segment. Companies include Bestak Self-Adhesives Inc., well established player in labels and paper domain. ComeUp that provides standard products as well as products designed specifically for OEM applications, which are distributed in more than 60 countries on 5 continents. HTC vacuum which is qualified to provide original equipment to manufacturers (OEMs) with customised, integrated vacuum coating chamber solutions for customer requirements. WELL is now recognised as a leading manufacturer of high-voltage transformers and insect killing machines. They manufacture diverse finished products for worldwide market such like Portable Infrared Heaters, Electronic Insect Killer, Air Purifiers, to name a few.

Speaking about Taiwan Product Centre, Alex Pen, Director, Taipei World Trade Center – Mumbai said, “As industries across categories resume post the pandemic lockdown, it is imperative to align business strategies to the norms and demands of the New Normal. Smart Solutions, digital adoption and technology innovation will play a crucial role in the revival of the economy. India is one of the markets that are showing green shoots of revival and is already steadfast towards creating a Smart Nation. TPC is a channel for Taiwanese companies to offer its best Smart solutions and technology proficiency to partner with India Inc. on this transformation journey. Taiwan’s new southbound policy has a strong focus on India and it is providing the required impetus to both countries to develop their bilateral trade relations.”

Taiwan is one of the leading business hubs in Asia. Over the years the Island nation has carved out a reputation for being a powerhouse that caters to everything from biotechnology to artificial intelligence. TAITRA, Taiwan’s foremost nonprofit trade promoting organisation along with Taipei World Trade Center (TWTC) and Taiwan Trade Center (TTC), has formed a global network dedicated to promoting world trade.

