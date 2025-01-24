Tally Solutions Partners with IIT Kanpur’s Foundation for Innovation & Research in Science & Technology (FIRST) to Support the Start-Up Ecosystem

Tally Solutions Pvt. Ltd, announces its collaboration with the Foundation for Innovation & Research in Science & Technology (FIRST) at IIT Kanpur through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This partnership will focus on driving innovation and fostering entrepreneurship through mentorship, technological support, and professional networking for emerging start-ups incubated at IIT Kanpur.

Under this partnership, both Tally Solutions and FIRST will work together to create a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem for emerging start-ups. The incubation centre of FIRST, the Start-up Innovation & Incubation Centre (SIIC) will lead in nurturing early-stage start-ups, providing resources to help them scale and succeed. Tally Solutions will organise and facilitate knowledge-sharing sessions on critical topics to equip these start-ups with the insights and skills necessary to thrive. Tally will also offer customised technology training and ongoing support, including a free license of TallyPrime, ensuring enterprises can maximise the potential of Tally’s products and services, driving operational efficiency and sustainable success in the long term.

Mr. Tejas Goenka, Managing Director of Tally Solutions, said, “India’s start-up ecosystem is growing rapidly, driven by innovation and entrepreneurship. At Tally, we are dedicated to supporting this growth by providing technology that is simple, reliable, and supports scalability. We are excited to partner with IIT Kanpur’s Foundation for Innovation & Research in Science & Technology (FIRST) and aim to equip these emerging entrepreneurs with the tools and resources they need to grow.”

Mr. Goenka also served as a panel speaker at IIT Kanpur’s Abhivyakti’24, where he expressed his thoughts towards the “Roadmap to Making India a Tech-Powerhouse in Emerging Technologies.”

The IIT Kanpur team also expressed their excitement about this partnership. Prof. Deepu Philip, Professor-in-Charge of SIIC, IIT Kanpur, said, “This collaboration with Tally Solutions is a significant step towards creating a vibrant start-up ecosystem at IIT Kanpur. Through this MoU, we aim to support entrepreneurs at every stage of their journey—grooming their ideas, providing mentorship, and connecting them with industry experts and investors. We are confident that this partnership will foster a new wave of innovative ventures that will contribute to India’s growing economy.”

This MoU will be reviewed in two years to evaluate its progress and adapt to the changing needs of the start-ups. Both Tally Solutions and FIRST are committed to building a supportive, resourceful, and dynamic environment for India’s most promising entrepreneurs, further cementing their dedication to innovation and the growth of India’s startup ecosystem. Tally Solutions is optimistic that through this joint effort, many startups and aspiring entrepreneurs will benefit from access to mentorship, resources, and technology, positioning them for success in the competitive business landscape.