Tally Solutions signs MoU with AIC – Pondicherry Engineering College Foundation to support the start-up ecosystem

Tally Solutions signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) and announced its strategic partnership with the Atal Incubation Centre – Pondicherry Engineering College Foundation (AIC-PECF), a premier incubation centre supported by the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), Niti Aayog, Government of India. The key focus of the collaboration will be to drive entrepreneurship, innovation, and economic growth in India by providing critical mentorship, financial aid, and technological support to budding startups. Under this partnership, AIC-PECF will focus on mentoring and guiding young entrepreneurs, particularly at the initial stages of their ventures, while Tally Solutions will provide technological and business support to help these enterprises scale and succeed in the later stages.

Commenting about this partnership Jayati Singh, Chief Marketing Officer, Tally Solutions, said, “We are excited to collaborate with AIC-PECF and our association is aligned with Tally’s vision to nurture the entrepreneurs’ ecosystem in India. While AIC-PECF takes the lead in the initial phases, enabling aspiring entrepreneurs to evolve their ideas into sustainable business models. We will be strategically involved in the incubation and post-incubation stages, connecting entrepreneurs with the right avenues for credit access and investments. Additionally, we will also extend need-based technology training, which will be instrumental in addressing persistent skill gaps in the industry. We are committed to empowering the next generation of business leaders and look forward to the success stories that will emerge from this partnership.”

Mr. Vishnu Varadan, CEO of AIC-PECF, said, “We are excited to announce our collaboration with Tally to empower early-stage startups in Puducherry by providing advanced financial tools and training on TallyPrime. Our experience with first-generation entrepreneurs from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities has shown that financial management is a significant challenge for these startups. This partnership will equip them with the necessary tools and guidance to establish sound financial practices, contributing to the development of resilient and sustainable businesses in the Puducherry startup ecosystem. Additionally, this initiative aligns with AIC-PEC Foundation’s mission to foster innovation and entrepreneurship through mentorship, training, and essential resources, ultimately helping entrepreneurs and young innovators effectively manage their finances and scale their operations.”

The partnership between Tally Solutions and AIC-PECF is expected to impact companies across sectors such as agriculture, healthcare, clean energy and sustainable technologies, education, housing, transportation, Cyber security, IOT, Robotics and AI, water and sanitation, etc. Both organisations will be committed to fostering an enhanced entrepreneurial culture through workshops, seminars, and networking events, further cementing their dedication to innovation and the growth of India’s startup ecosystem. Tally Solutions is optimistic that through this joint effort, many startups and aspiring entrepreneurs will benefit from access to mentorship, resources, and technology, positioning them for success in the competitive business landscape.