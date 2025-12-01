Tamilnad Mercantile Bank goes live with Nucleus Software’s FinnOne Neo to power the next era of digital lending

Nucleus Software announced the successful go-live of FinnOne Neo at Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (TMB), marking a major milestone in the 100-year-old bank’s ongoing digital transformation journey.

This deployment represents a strategic leap in TMB’s commitment to building a modern, intelligent, and customer-centric lending ecosystem, aligned with its long-term vision of strengthening operational excellence and enhancing financial inclusion.

By adopting FinnOne Neo, TMB now moves toward a unified, digitally empowered lending environment-designed to deliver:

Significantly faster loan processing , reducing friction across the onboarding-to-disbursal journey

Higher transparency and standardisation across customer segments and credit workflows

Strengthened governance and compliance , supported by rule-based automation and audit-ready controls

Sharper and more consistent credit decisioning , enabling improved portfolio quality and risk oversight

Greater agility to launch products, scale volumes, and respond to market shifts with enhanced speed and precision

This go-live underscores TMB’s strategic aspiration to future-proof its credit infrastructure and deliver superior value to borrowers across retail, MSME, and corporate segments.

The collaboration brings together TMB’s deep banking heritage and Nucleus Software’s global expertise in building high-impact digital credit platforms. The successful deployment demonstrates the strength of a partnership built on shared vision, customer focus, and a commitment to transforming lending for the next decade.

Vishnu R Dusad, Co-founder and Managing Director, Nucleus Software, said, “We are proud to partner with Tamilnad Mercantile Bank in unlocking the next chapter of its digital lending strategy. The successful go-live of FinnOne Neo reflects a shared belief in intelligence-led lending, operational excellence, and customer empowerment. Together, we look forward to shaping lending ecosystems that are agile, resilient, and ready for the future.”

As India’s BFSI sector moves rapidly toward AI-driven, real-time, and customer-first credit models, this successful go-live positions TMB at the forefront of lending modernisation.

With FinnOne Neo, the bank is now equipped with the digital agility required to introduce new products faster, enhance risk oversight, and deliver intelligent credit experiences at scale.