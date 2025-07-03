Tata Asset Management unveils AI-powered WhatsApp bot ‘Mr. Simple’ to simplify investing

Mumbai, July 3, 2025: Tata Asset Management has launched ‘Mr. Simple’, an AI-powered WhatsApp bot designed to offer investors a seamless and accessible investing experience. Following the recent debut of its integrated mobile app, the WhatsApp bot strengthens Tata AMC’s commitment to simplifying investing through technology.

With Mr. Simple, investors can start SIPs, make lump sum investments, redeem units, check NAVs, update bank details, or download statements — all through an intuitive WhatsApp chat, without navigating multiple platforms. The bot also supports intelligent discovery, enabling users to explore Tata Mutual Fund’s offerings through natural language queries and receive personalised, real-time responses.

Hemant Kumar, Chief Distribution and Digital Officer, said the initiative underscores Tata AMC’s vision to remove friction from investing by making it smarter, simpler, and more inclusive.

Through such digital initiatives, Tata AMC aims to build a future-ready ecosystem for today’s evolving investor needs.