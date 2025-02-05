Tata Communications, CoRover.ai partner to revolutionise AI solutions for governments, enterprises

Tata Communications and CoRover.ai announced a landmark move to shape the future of AI in India, bringing Sovereign AI solutions to Indian enterprises and government bodies.

Sovereign AI refers to a nation’s capabilities to produce artificial intelligence using its own infrastructure, data, workforce and business networks. This collaboration will strengthen India’s capabilities, while ensuring data sovereignty, cultural relevance, and regulatory compliance within the country’s digital ecosystem.

By leveraging Tata Communications’ Sovereign AI Cloud Platform and CoRover’s human-centric conversational AI technologies — including BharatGPT, its proprietary large language model (LLM) — the partnership will deliver cutting-edge, GenAI-powered solutions designed to meet the unique needs of India’s evolving digital landscape and a diverse market.

“This partnership represents a landmark moment for Indian AI innovation,” said Neelakantan Venkataraman, Vice President and Global Head of Cloud and Edge Business, Tata Communications. “As India pursues its Digital India vision, Tata Communications’ expertise in sovereign cloud infrastructure and platform along with CoRover.ai’s industry-first conversational AI capabilities will be a major stride in building a robust AI ecosystem that’s tailored not only to meet current demands but anticipate future needs.”

“CoRover is proud to be the first Indian company to launch Sovereign AI for India,” added Ankush Sabharwal, Co-Founder and CEO, CoRover.ai. “Our collaboration with Tata Communications will redefine how Indian enterprises and government institutions harness AI’s potential while retaining control over data and operations within the country. Together, we are confident of delivering powerful, adaptable solutions that enhance national security, foster local innovation, and bolster India’s position in the global AI ecosystem.”

This collaboration will include developing citizen-centric applications, robust digital public infrastructure, and scalable e-governance solutions that prioritise security, data governance, and user engagement. The partnership will offer Indian government agencies, departments and ministries; public entities; and private enterprises access to advanced GenAI-powered solutions spanning text, voice, and video, ensuring high performance, security, and adaptability.

The highlights of this partnership include:

Data sovereignty: Data will be confined within national boundaries, processed by locally trained models and securely managed cloud infrastructure, maintaining greater control

Regulatory adherence: Solutions to comply with Indian regulations, providing transparency, robust auditing, and adherence to data protection and security standards

Cultural relevance and localisation: Multilingual support and cultural sensitivity enhance user experience, especially in India’s diverse linguistic landscape

Public sector and governance solutions: With a strong focus on governance, AI solutions will aid government bodies in managing citizen services with efficiency and accountability

By simplifying the often-complex process of working with Gen AI models, Tata Communications’ AI platform will empower organisations to build and deploy advanced AI-driven applications swiftly without deep technical expertise. The partnership will also offer ready-to-market AI products and additional customisable solutions along with tools like CoRoAssist, CoRoGrievance, CoRoPayments, CoRoOnboarding, and CoRoAnalytics, addressing diverse use cases such as grievance management, onboarding, and payment processing. These tools seamlessly integrate with popular CRM platforms and live agent interfaces for seamless user experiences.

The Sovereign AI platform will support open-source AI initiatives, fostering India’s AI talent while ensuring secure data storage, processing, and usage. Optimised for energy efficiency, edge AI, and IoT, these solutions align with national sustainability goals and security priorities, empowering India with AI-driven, proactive governance.