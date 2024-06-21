Tata Communications hosted SASE redefines next-gen networking & security

Tata Communications announced the launch of its Unified/ Single-Vendor Hosted Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) for global enterprises. In partnership with Versa Networks, a leader in AI-powered Unified SASE, Tata Communications Hosted SASE, converges software-defined wide area networks (SD-WAN) and secure service edge (SSE) capabilities in a single pass technology enabling future ready businesses to fully harness the power and potential of cloud-based environments through exceptional performance, zero-trust security, ease of use, and cost effectiveness.

Hosted and managed end-to-end by Tata Communications, the solution offers secure, scalable, and agile deployment. The company’s cross domain expertise across network, security and cloud, delivers a seamless operational management and integration with existing systems for enterprises, ensuring robust support throughout their journey.

As enterprises increasingly adopt hybrid working, SD-WAN and a digital-first approach, their distributed network architecture increases vulnerability to cyberattacks, and hence the need for robust SSE solutions. A study commissioned by Tata Communications with Omdia identified that secure remote working was the top driver (49%) for adopting SASE solutions in global businesses, followed closely by simplified and integrated security models (43%). Furthermore, when implementing SASE, nearly half of businesses cited siloed security and networks teams as a key challenge.

Tata Communications Hosted SASE is uniquely positioned to address these challenges. The company is harnessing its globally distributed network for delivering Hosted SASE ensuring carrier grade connectivity and superior performance. It also offers advanced detection and real-time protection via a cyber threat intelligence platform that generates insights by aggregating data from Tata Communications’ network and other leading industry sources.

“Our customers operate in a hyperconnected environment, so it is vital that they are able to access data anytime anywhere without compromising on security or user experience,” said Srinivasan CR, Executive Vice President-Cloud and Cybersecurity Services & Chief Digital Officer, Tata Communications. “Our Hosted SASE solution powers global businesses with secure communication and collaboration weaving all of their data and applications into a single digital fabric that enables end-to-end control and visibility.”

Tata Communications Hosted SASE’s single pass technology ensures unified visibility and control of network traffic along with actionable insights to optimise network performance. This helps enterprises to avoid complexities and delays in managing an ever-growing stack of point solutions. Furthermore, they can also improve their return on investment — with Tata Communications Hosted SASE, the cost of ownership is estimated to be nearly 40% lower than deploying point solutions.

“As workforces become increasingly hybrid, there has never been a more important time to deliver something radically different, as every customer is unique and needs flexibility when determining how a SASE architecture fits into their environment. With the Hosted SASE, Tata Communications has set a new standard for enterprise security and connectivity for enterprises,” said Mouli S, SVP & CTO, Hinduja Global Solutions.

“We are thrilled to deepen our partnership with Tata Communications,” said Kelly Ahuja, CEO, Versa Networks. “Their Hosted SASE offering will help enterprises drive business transformation while enhancing security posture and providing a better user-to-app experience. Delivering this via a single platform and fully leveraging their global network footprint allows Tata Communications to create differentiation through data sovereignty and regulatory compliance.”

“Remote working, connectivity to clouds and collaboration are key enterprise considerations. But each comes with security risks. SASE helps simplify and integrate enterprise security models,” said Brian Washburn, Research Director, Omdia. “Tata Communications’ Hosted SASE solution marks a first for its type of implementation globally, combining the provider’s high-performance global network with enhanced security for enterprises to connect, communicate and collaborate more safely.”