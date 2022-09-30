Tata Communications introduces private 5G Global Centre of Excellence in India

Tata Communications, a global digital ecosystem enabler, launches a dedicated Private 5G Global Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Pune, India to accelerate Industry 4.0 applications and capabilities for enterprises. This new CoE is an agile, secure and indoor facility to test and trial industry use cases. Tata Communications has developed use cases across automotive, metals and mining, airports and seaports, manufacturing, logistics and healthcare sectors. The Company will be well positioned to enable and empower global enterprises to seamlessly progress into the hyperconnected world.

With trials underway, Tata Communications will be able to demonstrate private 5G use cases such as automated quality inspection of equipment using video and image analytics, inventory management and asset tracking, warehouse theft detection, AR/VR-based remote worker collaboration, and video-powered retail purchase, to name a few. The Company is following robust measures, including Interoperability tests to assess the compatibility of the Company’s private network with different devices and, rigorous monitoring and testing to ensure stable connectivity throughout the test duration at the CoE.

Speaking on the occasion, Mysore Madhusudhan, Executive Vice President, Collaboration and Connected Solutions, Tata Communications, said, “5G has the transformative power to be a game changer for all. We are encouraged and excited about leveraging this technology to enable the future of enterprises and economies. Early test results in our Global Centre of Excellence have proved to be very positive providing an evolutionary path towards Industry 4.0 scenarios for varied industries. We believe this Centre is well poised to empower enterprises for a hyperconnected tomorrow.”

As outlined in ‘5G the 5M way’, Tata Communications envisions the 5G era to focus on automating the interplay between Man-Machine-Material-Method- Market to enable a holistic ecosystem. This ecosystem will enable enterprises to achieve business goals, unlock new revenue sources, and business models and have the ability to address new markets through secure and digital experiences.

In addition, Tata Communications already has two Centres of Excellence (CoEs) in Delhi and Mumbai, India engaged in designing, building and demonstrating multiple Internet of Things (IoT) use cases. Here, the Company has successfully showcased several use cases of smart streetlights, connected workers, smart utility meters for water, gas and energy, asset tracking, and temperature and humidity sensors, to name a few.