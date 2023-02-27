Tata Communications recognized as leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant

Tata Communications, a global digital ecosystem enabler, is recognised as a ‘Leader’ for the tenth consecutive year in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Services, Global for ‘Completeness of Vision’ and ‘Ability to Execute’.

Throughout the year, Tata Communications has enhanced its offering by improving cloud application performance and agility for enterprises to adapt in a rapidly evolving business environment; empowering customers with instant contactless access to orders, services, requests, reports and support via a unified self-service portal; and a network-on-demand to support short-term interim bandwidth requirements for specific use cases such as eCommerce and retail giants during annual or periodic ‘big’ sales days campaigns.

“We celebrate this recognition with our customers and thank them for their continued trust in us. This continued recognition, we believe, is a testimony of our commitment in ensuring their success,” said, Genius Wong, Executive Vice President – Core and Next-Gen Connectivity Services & Chief Technology Officer. Further adding, “The next generation of networking will be immensely intent based for a highly immersive and personalised experience. As organisations accelerate digital adoption, we remain focused to deliver smarter networks for delightful customer experiences.”

According to Gartner, “Providers in the Leaders quadrant are performing well and maintaining a stable organization, with a clear vision of market direction. They deliver comprehensive portfolios of quality network services across the broadest geographies. They address the global networking needs of a broad range of enterprises in terms of size, geographic distribution and vertical industry. Leaders shape the direction of the market by extending their coverage, developing new class-leading capabilities and commercial models, and deploying them at scale.”

“We were facing a lot of challenges related to network availability and looking for a solution that could offer network resiliency and also enable us to track consumer behaviours in our stores. IZOTM SDWAN looked as a perfect solution with promising benefits. Having previously worked with Tata Communications, we know about their customer centric culture, technological capabilities, market reach (especially in tier-2, tier-3 cities) and chose them as our preferred partner to implement IZOTM SDWAN. Since they already knew our business well, the time-to-market is much faster compared to other service providers. It’s been close to an year since we have been working together on this project and we are delighted with project approach, technical strength and customer centricity. Once this project is successful, we will be able to reap the benefits with a more efficient and dynamic network in place.” – Vipin Gupta, Head – Technology and Digital Transformation, Starbucks India

“We are a specialty chemicals company committed to innovation, quality, service, cost-efficiency, and sustainability. We have our presence in 31 countries with 25 production sites and, for over three years now, Tata Communications has been our sole provider across the globe for Internet Access Services, covering these production sites as well as our IT Offices. Their MPLS and IZO™ Internet WAN is highly reliable and ensures stability. Adding to this is the exceptional service and support extended to us by their Customer Success Teams. Overall, I’m happy to say that Tata Communications has been a great partner to work with.” – Ivan Moronta, Global Telecommunications Manager, Archroma