Tata Digital logs into Bigbasket acquires majority stake in Supermarket Grocery Supplies Private Limited

Tata Digital, a 100 per cent subsidiary of Tata Sons Private Limited has acquired a majority stake in Supermarket Grocery Supplies Private Limited (Bigbasket), India’s largest e-commerce player in the food and grocery segment.

E-grocery has been one of the fastest growing segments in the consumer e-commerce space and its growth is propelled with India’s rising consumption and digital penetration. The current pandemic has further accelerated its adoption as consumers seek the convenience of ordering quality groceries delivered safely at home.

Pratik Pal, CEO, Tata Digital said, “Grocery is one of the largest components of an individual’s consumption basket in India, and Bigbasket as India’s largest e-grocery player, fits in perfectly with our vision of creating a large consumer digital ecosystem. We are delighted to welcome Bigbasket as a part of Tata Digital.”

Hari Menon, CEO, bigbasket said, “We are extremely excited about our future as a part of Tata Group. As a part of the Tata Ecosystem we would be able to build stronger consumer connections and accelerate our journey.”

