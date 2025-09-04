Tata Elxsi and Evergent launch unified digital storefront for media and telecom operators

Tata Elxsi and Evergent announced the launch of Subscription Hub, a unified platform that redefines how media and telecom operators offer, manage and monetise subscription offerings to their customers.

To address the challenges of fragmented subscription ecosystems and enable the full potential of unified digital experiences, Tata Elxsi and Evergent have partnered to deliver a comprehensive, ready-to-deploy solution: the Subscription Hub.

The Subscription Hub is a transformative platform that enables telecom and media operators, along with service aggregators, to evolve into holistic digital lifestyle providers. The Telecom and Media service providers can unlock new revenue streams, enhance customer loyalty, and differentiate their brand in a competitive market by aggregating diverse subscription services ranging from entertainment, gaming, productivity to education and financial tools—into a unified & user-friendly experience.

Advertisement

The Subscription Hub’s cloud-native, API-first architecture ensures compatibility with emerging technologies and changing market requirements. The platform supports flexible deployment options including SaaS, hybrid cloud, and on-premises configurations to meet diverse operator requirements and data sovereignty needs. Advanced analytics and business intelligence capabilities provide operators with real-time insights into subscription metrics, customer lifetime value analysis, churn prediction modeling, and revenue optimisation recommendations, enabling data-driven decision making and continuous service improvement.

Evergent brings proven strengths in end-to-end subscription lifecycle management, with integrations across major content providers and payment gateways. Its platform is globally scalable, PCI-compliant, and ISO 27001-certified, serving millions of subscribers with reliability and flexibility.

Tata Elxsi complements this with over three decades of deep expertise in media and telecom, combining proven strengths in product engineering, system integration, storefront experience, and AI-driven analytics to deliver seamless integration, rapid deployment, and measurable Opex reduction. By embedding digital technologies, app and service management, and shared operations into the Subscription Hub, Tata Elxsi enables operators to elevate customer experience while driving new efficiencies. Distinctively, it adapts global innovations to local market contexts, blending technology with cultural nuance to drive adoption and sustained engagement. As a trusted global systems integration partner, Tata Elxsi unites engineering excellence with strategic foresight, positioning operators to evolve into true digital lifestyle providers.

Vijay Sajja, Founder and CEO of Evergent, said, “The digital entertainment landscape demands a fundamental shift in how operators approach customer relationships and service delivery. Our partnership with Tata Elxsi creates an unprecedented opportunity for PayTV and telecom operators to not just survive the digital transformation, but to lead it. The Subscription Hub empowers operators to become digital lifestyle leaders, driving immediate growth and long-term value.”

Ajay Kumar Meher, Global Practice Head – Media and New Media at Tata Elxsi, said, “Traditional operators are at a critical inflection point where they must evolve or risk becoming obsolete. Our collaboration with Evergent leverages three decades of telecom and media industry expertise to deliver a solution that not only addresses today’s challenges but positions operators for future growth. Subscription Hub’s storefront capability transforms how customers discover, purchase, and manage services, creating deeper engagement and significantly higher lifetime value.”