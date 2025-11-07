Tata Elxsi and GSMA announce a Joint Focus to accelerate operator network monetisation and enterprise API adoption

Tata Elxsi and the Global Mobile Industry Association (GSMA have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) under the GSMA Fusion initiative to help accelerate enterprise API adoption. The collaboration also includes a global Statement of Requirements, which aims to help mobile operators unlock new revenue streams by monetising their networks through standardised APIs, enabling enterprise-ready services across key industries such as automotive, industrial, healthcare, and entertainment.

The two organisations will first focus on supporting enterprise demand in the automotive and drone sectors for new digital services and applications that can benefit from standardised Quality on Demand (QoD) APIs and other relevant network APIs that are available and likely to become available soon.

Driving the Network Monetisation agenda for Future-ready Telcos

Network monetisation is a core pillar of Tata Elxsi’s AI First Telco strategy, designed to help operators move beyond connectivity and capture high-value enterprise opportunities. According to a recent market forecast by ResearchAndMarkets.com, the global network API market is projected to grow from $1.96 billion in 2025 to $6.13 billion by 2030, driven by 5G adoption and enterprise digital transformation. This collaboration strategically positions Tata Elxsi to support operators in accelerating time-to-market for API-driven services, simplifying integration, and unlocking new monetisation opportunities across multiple enterprise verticals and use cases.

Through its connection with Tata Elxsi, GSMA will help mobile operators in their delivery of scalable, programmable network services—such as QoD, location verification, and enhanced security—driven by regional and industry-specific enterprise needs. Leveraging GSMA’s Open Gateway framework and CAMARA-standardised APIs, Tata Elxsi will develop demand-driven use cases that utilise network APIs to address specific enterprise needs across key verticals.

In the automotive sector, use cases such as enhanced driver and cabin monitoring, rear-seat entertainment powered by QoD network APIs, location-based services, and KYC for passengers or drivers in shared mobility and fleet operations will be delivered to enterprise customers through Tata Elxsi’s Connected Digital Platform & Solutions, ensuring seamless integration and efficient consumption of network APIs.

Rajagopalan Rajappa, Chief Technology Officer – Communication Technologies & Platforms, Tata Elxsi, said, “This collaborative effort is a strategic offering to help telcos transform their value and value proposition for the future. By enabling operators to monetise their networks through standardised APIs, we help them unlock enterprise revenue with best-in-class integration, platform services, and managed offerings from Tata Elxsi.”

Paresh Modi, Senior Director, GSMA Fusion, added: “We look forward to working with Tata Elxsi through the GSMA Open Gateway initiative. Their deep enterprise knowledge and expertise in systems integration and software innovation will play an important role in accelerating the adoption of mobile network APIs. As the mobile industry opens up new network capabilities, companies like Tata Elxsi will be essential in helping us understand enterprise needs, unlock valu,e and scale new digital services across sectors, from automotive to digital entertainment.”

Strategic Focus Areas Under the MoU

Enterprise Demand Generation: Tata Elxsi publishes a Global Statement of Requirement for operators to drive global adoption of standardised APIs.

Technical Enablement: Integration of Open Gateway-certified CAMARA APIs into Tata Elxsi’s TETHER platform for seamless enterprise connectivity.

Go-to-Market Acceleration: Joint engagement with mobile operators, pilot programs, and awareness campaigns through GSMA platforms.

Commercial Models: Tata Elxsi will propose API consumption and monetisation models for OEMs and Operators, creating sustainable revenue streams.