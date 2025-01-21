Tata Elxsi and Minespider partner to launch MOBIUS+ for battery lifecycle traceability

Tata Elxsi has joined forces with Minespider, a blockchain-powered traceability solutions provider, to launch MOBIUS+, an advanced battery lifecycle management platform. Designed to address the growing need for sustainability, compliance, and performance optimisation in the battery industry, MOBIUS+ aims to revolutionise the way batteries are managed from production to recycling.

This state-of-the-art platform integrates advanced data analytics, real-time monitoring, and compliance features to deliver actionable insights for OEMs and the entire battery ecosystem, including material suppliers, cell and module manufacturers, and recyclers. These capabilities enable better performance tracking, maintenance, and sustainability management, making MOBIUS+ a cutting-edge solution in the mobility ecosystem.

The collaboration between Tata Elxsi and Minespider brings together unparalleled expertise. Minespider contributes its blockchain-based battery passport solution, enabling seamless compliance with global regulations, including those in Europe and the United States. Tata Elxsi leads the development and delivery of the MOBIUS+ platform as a future-proof and scalable solution for global markets and takes the lead for deployment in the India market.

Key features and benefits

Data onboarding and integration: A seamless interface for vendors to upload and manage their data, ensuring compliance and accuracy across the supply chain. Centralised repository: A secure, cloud-based system that consolidates data for easy access and analysis by OEMs and stakeholders. Advanced analytics support: Enable valuable insights through powerful analytics features of MOBIUS+, helping companies monitor battery performance, enhance design, and optimise lifecycle management. Regulatory compliance: Designed to meet global standards, including the EU Battery Regulation, MOBIUS+ ensures companies stay ahead of compliance requirements. API integration: The platform supports integration with third-party systems, enabling effortless data exchange across the ecosystem. Custom workflows: OEM’s and Tier1 can create tailored workflows using the MOBIUS+ platform, leveraging battery data to build vertical analytics use cases, thereby maximising Return on Investment (ROI).

“Our collaboration with Minespider is a commitment to drive innovation in sustainable mobility. With MOBIUS+, we aim to set a new benchmark for battery lifecycle management, providing customers with compliance-ready solutions, advanced tools, and data-driven insights to create a more sustainable and transparent future in mobility,” said Anil Radhakrishnan, Chief Product Officer, Tata Elxsi.

“Partnering with Tata Elxsi enables us to bring our blockchain expertise to a comprehensive platform that supports the industry’s drive for transparency and compliance,” said Nathan Williams, Founder & CEO, Minespider. “By embedding battery passports into MOBIUS+, we’re providing a foundation for secure, reliable data that supports global sustainability goals.”

MOBIUS+ will have its global launch at the Bharat Mobility Show, where Tata Elxsi and Minespider will showcase live demonstrations of the platform’s capabilities, including its analytics use cases and compliance features. The event will highlight the readiness of MOBIUS+ for deployment in the Indian market, as well as its global scalability.

Tata Elxsi and Minespider are committed to continuously evolving MOBIUS+ to meet future regulatory and market demands. The platform’s innovative architecture ensures scalability and adaptability, opening possibilities for expansion into non-mobility sectors like logistics and energy.