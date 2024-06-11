Tata Technologies accelerates Mitsubishi Electric India’s digital transformation journey with SAP S4/Hana Implementation, delivering enhanced operational efficiency

Tata Technologies announced the successful deployment of SAP S/4 HANA for Mitsubishi Electric India Pvt. Ltd., marking a significant milestone in Mitsubishi Electric India’s journey towards digital excellence. This strategic collaboration has been instrumental in enhancing operational efficiency and setting new benchmarks in the industry.

In a concerted effort to streamline and unify its business processes, Mitsubishi Electric India approached Tata Technologies. Known for its deep manufacturing domain expertise, Tata Technologies reimagined and integrated business operations by deploying SAP S/4 HANA, leading to a remarkable 15% enhancement in operational efficiency. Considering the wide-range expansion of multiple business units, Mitsubishi Electric India aimed to migrate from the existing SAP ECC system to the advanced S/4 Hana cloud services, seamlessly integrating all business functions. The project also included incorporating digital signatures and configuring document management system servers. This intricate task had to be completed within a stringent timeframe, including the mapping of entire business processes across their business units.

Leveraging its global footprint and a diverse team of experts, Tata Technologies facilitated a seamless SAP S/4 HANA implementation for Mitsubishi Electric India within an 11-month timeline, achieving a 25% reduction in the original schedule. This involved leveraging Tata Technologies’ cross-functional teams for business process rationalisation, and digital accelerators, such as pre-configured templates for the manufacturing industry, pre-built authorisation matrix, EDI solutions, SAP MES integration connector, data migration & validation tool, and reusable automation test scripts. The project integrated multiple business units, including Factory Automation Systems, Air Conditioning Systems, and Semiconductors & Devices. It aligned with the recent operational commencement of the Factory Automation & Industrial Division’s new manufacturing facility in Talegaon, Pune. The successful S/4 HANA deployment has streamlined core processes, enhancing operational efficiency by 15%, data visibility, and agility, thereby providing a unified data source for better decision-making based on real-time information. Tata Technologies commits to delivering annual maintenance services (AMS) for the next three years to ensure continued excellence.

Commenting on the collaboration, Mr. Warren Harris, CEO & Managing Director, Tata Technologies, said, “This project with Mitsubishi Electric India is a testament to Tata Technologies’ mission of helping manufacturing companies worldwide conceptualise and manufacture better products. We leveraged our global teams in the manufacturing domain to reimagine the entire business process and implement SAP S/4 Hana, which delivered enhanced operational efficiency. This project exemplifies our One Team with Customers approach, further enhancing our client’s competitive edge.”

Mr. Kazuhiko Tamura, Managing Director at Mitsubishi Electric India Pvt. Ltd., on the successful implementation, expressed his satisfaction, stating, “Digital transformation of our operations is a strategic focus area for Mitsubishi Electric India, aimed at enhancing the operational efficiency. Our collaboration with Tata Technologies has been pivotal in achieving our digital transformation objectives ahead of schedule, significantly boosting our operational capabilities and setting a new direction for our future growth. As we embark on our journey to embrace digital transition with SAP S/4 Hana implementation, we strengthen our commitment to redefining our business processes for efficiency and agility. This strategic initiative reflects our relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation to serve the best for our customers and stakeholders.”