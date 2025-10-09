TCS acquires US-based ListEngage, strengthens salesforce and agentic AI capabilities

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced the acquisition of a 100% stake in ListEngage, a leading Salesforce Summit partner based in the United States.

ListEngage is a full-stack Salesforce partner with deep expertise across Marketing Cloud, CRM, Data Cloud, Agentforce, and AI advisory services for enterprises. The acquisition strengthens TCS’ Salesforce practice, expanding its specializations across the complete range of Salesforce marketing and AI-enabled tools.

As part of the deal, over 100 experienced professionals with more than 400 Salesforce certifications will join TCS’ Enterprise Solutions unit in the United States. The move underscores TCS’ focus on inorganic growth and aligns with its strategic priorities in high-potential domains such as AI, Cloud, Cybersecurity, Digital Engineering, and Enterprise Solutions.

“This US-based acquisition is an important step in scaling our Salesforce capabilities globally,” said Aarthi Subramanian, Chief Operating Officer, Tata Consultancy Services. “ListEngage’s AI advisory services, Marketing Cloud capabilities, and Agentforce expertise will enhance our offerings to marketing stakeholders in enterprises. This acquisition will further deepen the strategic partnership TCS has with Salesforce. We warmly welcome ListEngage’s talented team to TCS.”

Altaf Shaikh, CEO, ListEngage, added, “This is more than an acquisition – it’s a growth platform. By joining forces with TCS, we’re combining ListEngage’s deep Salesforce expertise with TCS’ scale, reach, and industry depth. Together, we’ll redefine how enterprises unlock the full value of Salesforce, powered by data, AI, and cloud innovation. I’m particularly excited about the AI opportunities ahead — this partnership enables us to deliver the next generation of intelligent, personalized, and outcome-driven solutions to the global Salesforce ecosystem.”

Headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts, ListEngage is a member of the Salesforce Partner Advisory Boards for Agentforce, Marketing Cloud, and Data Cloud, underscoring its strong relationship with Salesforce and proximity to key product teams. Since its founding in 2003, the company has built a strong reputation for enabling personalized marketing engagements throughout the customer lifecycle.

Vikram Karakoti, Global Head, Enterprise Solutions, TCS, said, “ListEngage complements TCS’ existing strengths in customer experience and digital transformation. With this new team and ListEngage’s market coverage, we expect to scale delivery and unlock new efficiencies through our global delivery model. TCS remains committed to supporting existing customers and ensuring continuity and excellence in service delivery.”

This acquisition reinforces TCS’ long-standing commitment to clients in the United States and Canada, its largest market globally. Over the past five decades, TCS has established itself as a trusted partner helping enterprises navigate technology transformations and seize new opportunities. The ListEngage acquisition marks another milestone in that journey — combining the power of Salesforce, AI, and cloud to deliver value-driven customer experiences at scale.