TCS and CEA join forces to shape the future of physical AI in France

In a move set to accelerate the industrialization of next-generation robotics, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has partnered with CEA, one of the world’s most innovative research institutions, to advance Physical AI solutions for real-world applications.

Physical AI brings together robotics, artificial intelligence, and intelligent systems to enable machines to sense, interpret, and interact with the physical world. By combining TCS’ global scale and domain expertise with CEA’s research leadership, the collaboration aims to create intelligent robotic systems that can transform efficiency and resilience across industries.

“By transforming collaboration between humans and machines, AI solutions applied to physical systems will optimise the production chain, thereby contributing to one of our core missions: boosting the resilience and competitiveness of French and European businesses,” said Alexandre Bounouh, Director of CEA-List.

The partnership will focus on developing concrete solutions, proofs of concept (POCs), and training programs for organizations, with three major areas of innovation:

Versatile robots capable of adapting to diverse industrial tasks.

Advanced human-robot collaboration systems that are intuitive, safe, and efficient.

Socially assistive robots designed to provide personalized support and guidance in social contexts.

CEA brings deep expertise in the convergence of AI and robotics, having pioneered projects from brain-controlled exoskeletons for tetraplegic patients to breakthroughs in AI for autonomous vehicles. Its leadership in haptic telepresence, dexterous robotic handling, and organic robotics underscores its influence on the European roadmap for AI-powered robotics.

For TCS, the partnership aligns with its strategy of embedding innovation into industry transformation. “Physical AI is a key technology for the future of industry, as it combines the power of AI with the intelligence of physical systems. This partnership marks an important step in supporting our clients in their industrial transformation,” said Rammohan Gourneni, Managing Director, TCS France.

The collaboration is anchored at TCS Pace Port™ Paris, the company’s research and innovation center that connects startups, researchers, and enterprises to co-create scalable solutions. With four delivery centers across France and 18 CAC40 companies among its clients, TCS has been steadily expanding its local presence since 1992.

By blending technological innovation with local talent, the TCS–CEA partnership is not only about building smarter robots but also about strengthening Indo-European industrial competitiveness in the era of AI-powered transformation.