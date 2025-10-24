TCS and Google Cloud launch Gemini Experience Center in Riyadh to accelerate AI innovation across MEA

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has partnered with Google Cloud to launch the Google Cloud Gemini Experience Center (GEC) at the TCS Pace Studio in Riyadh, aimed at fostering AI-driven innovation across the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

The new center combines TCS’ deep domain expertise in AI and generative AI with Google Cloud’s advanced AI infrastructure to help enterprises ideate, prototype, and co-develop solutions addressing real-world business challenges across industries like retail, finance, logistics, and telecom.

The GEC will serve as a collaborative innovation hub, offering:

Rapid prototyping environments leveraging Google’s Gemini models, Vertex AI, BigQuery, and Google Agentspace.

Access to AI-optimized infrastructure, including GPUs and TPUs for accelerated testing and deployment.

Collaboration with TCS’ certified AI experts and solution architects, ensuring responsible and scalable AI implementations.

“Our collaboration with TCS in launching the Google Cloud Gemini Experience Center in Riyadh marks a pivotal moment in accelerating AI innovation across the region,” said Bader Almadi, Country Manager, Google Cloud Saudi Arabia. “This center will empower businesses to harness the full potential of Google Cloud’s AI to solve real-world challenges.”

Sumanta Roy, President & Regional Head of MEA, TCS, added, “By combining our deep industry expertise with Google Cloud’s technologies, we aim to co-create scalable AI solutions that unlock new value and accelerate business outcomes across sectors.”

TCS’ partnership with Google Cloud builds on a long-standing collaboration that has earned multiple Google Cloud Partner of the Year Awards (2025), including in Artificial Intelligence, Data & Analytics, and Industry Solutions. With operations across nine MEA countries and over 150 clients in the region, TCS continues to strengthen its position as a leading digital transformation partner.