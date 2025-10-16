TCS and Infineon partner to redefine digital experience and accelerate sales growth

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has partnered with Infineon Technologies AG to modernize the company’s website, transforming it into a dynamic digital interface for customers. The collaboration focuses on delivering personalized experiences, enhancing engagement, and opening new revenue channels through AI and cloud-powered solutions.

The revamped platform improves product search and discovery, supports multi-regional and multilingual capabilities, and provides a seamless experience across devices. AI-driven personalization and hyper-personalized user journeys enable Infineon to better engage customers and drive sales growth.

Harsha Deshmukh, Executive Vice President & CIO, Infineon Technologies AG, said, “This transformation isn’t just about a new look—it’s about creating a responsive, accessible, and innovative experience that unlocks new opportunities for our customers.”

The modernization involved integrating over 40 applications and microservices into Infineon’s digital ecosystem, enabling omnichannel experiences across regions. V. Rajanna, President, Technology, Software and Services, TCS, said, “Our work with Infineon establishes a scalable foundation for personalized digital experiences and measurable improvements in user journeys.”

Kamal Bhadada, President, TCS Interactive, added, “With a modern interface and device-agnostic design, this release sets the stage for ongoing enhancements and smarter customer engagement.”

TCS Interactive, TCS’ digital services and MarTech unit, leverages AI and marketing technology to help brands create intelligent, seamless customer experiences. The collaboration with Infineon reinforces TCS’ capabilities in co-creating next-gen solutions across hardware and software, enabling faster time-to-market and operational efficiency.

With over 30 years of experience serving German enterprises, TCS continues to support more than 100 leading corporations, including 23 of the DAX-40, consistently ranking high for customer satisfaction and employer excellence.