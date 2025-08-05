TCS and SkyTeam mark 15 years of digital innovation

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a global leader in IT services, consulting, and business solutions, and SkyTeam, the global airline alliance, are celebrating 15 years of strategic partnership. Since 2010, TCS has been instrumental in driving SkyTeam’s digital transformation journey—enhancing operational efficiency and delivering superior travel experiences for millions of passengers across its 18 member airlines.

This enduring collaboration has yielded several industry-first digital innovations, including:

SkyTeam’s Digital Spine: A scalable tech backbone connecting member airline systems, enabling integrated digital solutions.

Seamless Check-in: Multi-airline itinerary check-ins via a passenger’s preferred airline app or website.

Loyalty Program Enhancements: Including Auto Accrual, Elite Customer Recognition, and Retro-Crediting systems.

Lounge Access Management: Real-time verification tools for streamlined lounge access.

Traveler Tools: Digital features like the Carry-on Calculator and Loyalty Benefits Calculator to boost customer engagement.

Patrick Roux, CEO of SkyTeam, commented, “Our 15-year partnership with TCS has helped us meet evolving customer needs while delivering unified solutions for our member airlines. TCS’ technical prowess continues to be key in elevating experiences across our global network. As we enter our 25th year, digital innovation remains central to our strategy.”

Looking ahead, TCS will deepen its support for SkyTeam’s next wave of digital initiatives—modernizing baggage tracking with real-time interline tracking across carriers and enabling intermodal connectivity through collaborations with Eurostar and Trenitalia. Additionally, TCS will revamp frequent flyer mile accrual systems for enhanced loyalty experiences.

Arun Pradeep, Business Head, Travel, Transportation & Hospitality, EMEA, TCS, added, “Our journey with SkyTeam is a testament to the power of innovation and shared vision. Together, we’ve built intelligent, connected systems that deliver seamless travel experiences. As SkyTeam enters its next chapter, TCS remains committed to driving a more connected, customer-centric future.”

With over three decades of experience in aerospace and aviation, TCS continues to be the preferred transformation partner for leading airlines and aerospace companies worldwide. Its domain-specific solutions, including TCS Aviana, and strong industry presence position it to deliver cutting-edge, sustainable operations across the travel value chain.