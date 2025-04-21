TCS and Vianai reimagine the future of decision intelligence with conversational AI

Tata Consultancy Services has announced a partnership with Vianai Systems, a leading provider of enterprise-grade, domain-specific generative AI applications, to empower business leaders with cutting-edge GenAI tools for decision intelligence.

Through this collaboration, TCS customers will gain access to Vianai’s hila Platform–a next-gen solution that enables C-suite executives to ask questions and gain real time insights from their data repository. By combining natural language interactions with advanced data analytics, hila helps decision-makers across finance, supply chain, and sales leverage GenAI to unlock the true value of their enterprise data—without needing deep technical expertise. TCS will customise the hila Platform to meet the specific needs of financial institutions and other key sectors. These customisations include seamless integration into enterprise systems, post-deployment support, and tailored AI services. Additionally, TCS will leverage the hila platform to bring the conversational capability to core business verticals such as CRM, sales and supply chain for other industries.

K Krithivasan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, TCS, said, “The future of enterprise decision-making lies in making data intuitive, intelligent, and accessible. TCS’ partnership with Vianai Systems brings this vision to life—empowering CXOs to engage with their data to gain insights, act faster, and lead with greater clarity. By integrating GenAI into core business functions, we are helping enterprises unlock real-time intelligence, reduce complexity, and drive growth in a truly human-centric way.”

TCS is committed to collaborating with leading technology partners to develop AI-led solutions to transform industries globally. Further, TCS’ contextual knowledge of clients, portfolio of AI integration and management services will enable adoption of the platform at scale. This partnership builds on TCS’ commitment to helping clients stay ahead and perpetually adapt in the fast-evolving AI landscape. With hila, C-suite executives including CFOs, CIOs, and other senior leaders can make faster, data-driven decisions, supported by an intuitive and intelligent assistant that understands context and responds in real time. This enables users to communicate with their data and transform business analytics.

Dr. Vishal Sikka, Founder & CEO, Vianai Systems, “We are thrilled to partner with TCS, a collaboration that will unlock the full potential of hila, Vianai’s groundbreaking generative-AI platform. By enabling business users to engage directly with their transactional data in their own landscape, with accuracy, speed, security and at low-cost, hila represents a new era in AI-driven decision-making. This partnership empowers enterprises worldwide to grow, optimise, and innovate with unprecedented simplicity and trust, embodying our vision of technology as a powerful human amplifier.”

Siva Ganesan, Senior Vice President and Head AI and Data Business Unit at TCS, said, “TCS is focused on partnering with state-of-the-art companies like Vianai Systems to help clients talk to their data and transform their businesses with AI. We believe infusing AI into every aspect of work is a board-level priority for most of our customers across all functions, be it finance, customer experience or supply chains. TCS’ deep domain expertise and portfolio of AI-led solutions, combined with Vianai’s groundbreaking technology, provide a powerful foundation for global enterprises to transform how they interact with data.”

TCS is committed to shaping the AI workforce landscape by equipping enterprises and employees with essential AI skills and knowledge. TCS further strengthens its leadership in AI through thought leadership initiatives like the TCS AI for Business Study, which offers insights into enterprise AI adoption. TCS delivers a comprehensive portfolio of GenAI services and solutions designed to meet evolving customer needs. These offerings include consulting and advisory services, solution design and prototyping, large language model training and fine-tuning, guardrail agent design, project delivery, and ongoing maintenance. Additionally, TCS provides a Responsible AI Framework to help enterprises navigate the ethical and safe deployment of AI.