TCS collaborates with IBM to power Digital and Cognitive Enterprise Transformations with IBM Cloud

TCS a global IT services, consulting, and business solutions organization and IBM have expanded their global alliance to help clients accelerate their digital and cognitive enterprise transformations to IBM public cloud using IBM Cloud Paks.

As part of this relationship, TCS will establish an IBM Enterprise Cloud Architecture Unit, which will include technical professionals from both companies. TCS and IBM plan to co-develop solutions designed to help clients migrate workloads across applications, analytics, data estate and platforms using IBM Cloud Paks, enterprise-ready containerized software solutions running on Red Hat OpenShift.

“TCS has been partnering with leading corporations in their growth and transformation journeys, helping them accelerate their application modernization and cloud migration initiatives with its Machine First™ approach. The outcome is a robust, flexible and future-ready digital core that enhances the enterprise’s resilience and adaptability,” said Raman Venkatraman, Global Head – HiTech & Professional Services Industry Unit, TCS. “We are investing in our alliance with IBM to co-create accelerators and other assets to further enhance the speed to market of our customers’ modernization initiatives and drive their transformation to become cognitive ready enterprises leveraging the new IBM public cloud ecosystem.”

TCS is part of the IBM public cloud ecosystem, an initiative to support global system integrators and independent software vendors to help clients modernize and transform mission-critical workloads with Red Hat OpenShift for any cloud environment, including IBM public cloud. TCS will offer services around IBM’s cloud native and open technologies leveraging IBM Cloud Pak portfolio, including IBM Cloud Paks for Applications, Data, Integration, Automation, Multicloud Management and Security. These services can help clients migrate, manage and transform their enterprise workloads and applications on the IBM public cloud.

“This collaboration with TCS can help businesses accelerate their digital transformation by developing cloud-based technologies leveraging Red Hat OpenShift,” said Bob Lord, Senior Vice President, Cognitive Applications, Blockchain and Ecosystems, IBM. “TCS’ experience in IT consulting across industries combined with IBM’s cloud platform and Cloud Pak solutions can help clients speed their journeys to the cloud.”

The new IBM Enterprise Cloud Architecture Unit, in addition to the existing IBM Digital Experience Centre, further reiterates TCS’ commitment to cloud-led digital transformation by helping clients address complex business problems across industries, including financial services, insurance, telecommunication, manufacturing, retail and healthcare.

