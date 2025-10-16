TCS develops KaushalVerse portal to democratize vocational skill development in India

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has partnered with the National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET) to launch KaushalVerse, a transformative digital portal aimed at modernizing India’s vocational skilling ecosystem. Built on TCS’ DigiGOV™ foundation platform, the portal provides a unified, tech-enabled framework to enhance efficiency, transparency, and innovation across the sector.

KaushalVerse streamlines NCVET’s regulatory processes, digitizing core operations such as recognition and monitoring of Awarding Bodies and Assessment Agencies, alignment with the National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF), stakeholder interactions, and grievance redressal. The platform leverages intelligent automation, cloud-based infrastructure, secure digital signatures, and seamless online payments to improve responsiveness and reduce processing timelines.

Designed with a scalable, low-code/no-code architecture, KaushalVerse supports modular expansion and adaptability, allowing NCVET to respond to emerging industry trends, workforce demands, and policy reforms. The portal also enables face-less governance, evidence-based decision-making, and transparent monitoring, empowering the regulator to proactively manage compliance and risk.

“KaushalVerse sets a new benchmark for regulatory excellence within the skilling ecosystem,” said Ankur Mathur, Vice President and Business Unit Head, Education, TCS. “By institutionalizing transparency and leveraging intelligent automation and analytics, we are helping NCVET future-proof India’s vocational landscape while driving transformative innovation at scale.”

This initiative marks a significant step in building an open, efficient, and future-ready vocational skill ecosystem, aligning national priorities with global standards.