TCS expands European delivery network with new Bucharest office

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has expanded its presence in Romania with the inauguration of a new office in Bucharest. The facility will strengthen TCS’ capabilities as a digital engineering services hub and enhance its European delivery network.

Located in Bucharest’s Floreasca business district, the new office highlights TCS’ commitment to local talent, with over 95% of employees being Romanian nationals. The investment will enhance TCS’ ability to deliver complex digital engineering projects for global clients.

TCS has also recently launched a Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV) innovation hub in Bucharest to support automotive customers transitioning to next-generation mobility solutions.

The Bucharest office will be a key part of TCS’ European delivery network, which serves more than 350 customers across 20 countries and employs over 15,000 professionals. The near-shore model enables culturally aligned, compliant, and language-specific service delivery.

Dr. Manoj Kumar Mohapatra, Indian Ambassador to Romania, said, “TCS’ continued investment in Romania strengthens economic ties between India and Romania and highlights their shared contribution to the global technology ecosystem.”

TCS entered Romania in 2019 as part of its European expansion. The new office reflects the country’s growing importance as a technology hub and reinforces TCS’ four-decade commitment to European enterprises.

Sapthagiri Chapalapalli, Head of Europe, TCS, said, “This expansion in Bucharest strengthens our European delivery network and supports innovation across digital engineering and next-generation mobility.”

Prabal Datta, General Manager and Delivery Centre Head, TCS Eastern Europe, added, “Romania’s strong engineering talent makes it a strategic hub for scaling capabilities in engineering and software-defined vehicles.”

TCS operates across 20 European countries and has topped the Whitelane Research Customer Satisfaction rankings for 12 consecutive years, while being certified as a Top Employer for 13 years in a row