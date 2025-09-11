TCS Launches Chiplet engineering services for next-gen semiconductors

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a global leader in IT services, consulting, and business solutions, today announced the launch of its Chiplet-based System Engineering Services, designed to help semiconductor companies accelerate innovation in chip design. By leveraging chiplets — modular integrated circuits that act as building blocks for advanced processors — TCS will enable chipmakers to deliver faster, more efficient, and powerful processors at a time of surging global demand.

The move comes as India positions itself as a global semiconductor hub. Valued at $45–50 billion in 2024–25, the domestic semiconductor market is projected to cross $100–110 billion by 2030, backed by the government’s ₹76,000 crore India Semiconductor Mission. With India already home to 20% of the world’s chip design engineers, TCS’ new services are expected to provide both Indian and global firms with access to world-class expertise in chip-to-system engineering.

Chiplets: A paradigm shift in semiconductor design

Advertisement

Traditional chipmaking — shrinking transistors to fit more onto a chip — is reaching its limits. The industry is now shifting toward chiplet-based design, where multiple smaller chips can be combined to build powerful systems tailored for diverse needs. This modular approach not only speeds up product launches but also cuts costs, making it a timely innovation as AI, cloud computing, electric vehicles, and connected devices fuel massive semiconductor demand.

V Rajanna, President, Technology, Software and Services, TCS, said:

“Semiconductors are the foundational technology driving digital innovation and powering differentiated experiences. TCS Chiplet-based System Engineering Services will help semiconductor enterprises accelerate chiplets tapeout, driving flexibility, scalability, and faster time to market. Our deep investments in next-gen technologies, contextual knowledge, and proven execution track record make us the partner of choice for innovation at scale.”

Proven expertise in action

In a recent engagement, TCS worked with a North American semiconductor major to modernize its design approach and integrate heterogeneous devices using chiplets. This accelerated the delivery of next-generation AI processors, helping the client bring products to market faster.

TCS’ offerings span:

UCIe™ (Universal Chiplet Interconnect Express™) and HBM (High Bandwidth Memory) design and verification

Advanced package design services, including 2.5D and 3D interposers and multi-layer substrates

Comprehensive chip-to-system engineering expertise, ensuring signal integrity, reduced latency, and compact form factors

With more than two decades of semiconductor industry experience and a strong partner ecosystem, TCS is positioning itself at the forefront of next-gen multi-chip product innovation.

Building on a legacy of nation-building

For nearly six decades, TCS has been central to India’s technology journey — from enabling digital public infrastructure and modernizing citizen services, to transforming industries at scale. Nearly 7 in 10 Indians interact daily with TCS-powered services, including digital stock exchanges, passport issuance systems, defence pensions, and health insurance platforms.

With this latest offering, TCS is extending its legacy of innovation into the semiconductor space — empowering global chipmakers to design the processors that will fuel the digital economy of tomorrow.