TCS named a leader in IDC MarketScape for India public sector digital transformation

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has been recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: India IT/Digital Transformation Services for Public Sector 2025 Vendor Assessment. The report highlights TCS’ deep expertise in India’s public sector, robust technology alliances, and scalable platforms designed for secure, citizen-centric digital transformation.

IDC cited TCS’ decades of experience delivering flagship national programs such as Passport Seva, UIDAI, GeM, SPARSH, BSNL, and Ayushman Bharat. The assessment also spotlighted TCS’ strengths in integrating complex systems, managing large-scale applications, and providing end-to-end governance and monitoring.

“TCS’ position as a Leader reflects our ability to modernize legacy systems and deliver secure, compliant, and citizen-focused solutions at scale,” said Girish Ramachandran, President – Growth Markets, TCS. “This recognition underscores our commitment to advancing India’s digital development agenda through innovation, strong governance, and contextual expertise.”

Advertisement

TCS’ portfolio for India’s public sector includes:

TCS SovereignSecure Cloud™ – purpose-built for India’s data sovereignty and compliance needs.

TCS DigiBOLT™ – low-code platform for rapid, scalable digital service development.

TCS iON Suite – digital solutions for learning, assessments, and surveys.

TCS BaNCS™ – core banking platform driving financial inclusion.

Cyber Defense Suite and Zero Trust Architecture – ensuring robust protection of critical infrastructure.

“By leveraging sovereign cloud, AI, and frontier technologies, TCS has demonstrated its ability to deliver transformative, citizen-first services with measurable impact,” said Ravi Kant Sharma, Research Director, IDC Asia Pacific.

Tej Bhatla, Senior Vice President and Head of Government Business, India, TCS, added, “Our sovereign-compliant platforms, deep domain knowledge, and collaborative approach ensure that we deliver secure, scalable, and impactful digital solutions for India’s evolving governance landscape.”

The IDC recognition reinforces TCS’ leadership in enabling India’s digital governance and its mission to build secure, inclusive, and future-ready public services powered by AI, cloud, and innovation.