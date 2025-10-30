TCS partners with Tata Motors to drive future-ready sustainability reporting

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has entered a five-year partnership with Tata Motors to strengthen the auto major’s sustainability journey through the deployment of Prakriti, its next-generation sustainability platform powered by TCS Intelligent Urban Exchange™ (IUX).

The AI-driven platform will digitize ESG data, automate compliance reporting, and provide real-time sustainability insights across Tata Motors’ manufacturing plants and value chain in India. The collaboration aims to enhance transparency, accelerate sustainability goals, and align with India’s growing environmental and regulatory expectations, including SEBI’s Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR) framework.

Developed jointly by TCS and Tata Motors, Prakriti leverages IUX’s intelligent automation to streamline carbon accounting, product footprinting, circularity, biodiversity tracking, and regulatory compliance—areas that have historically relied on manual processes. The platform will also help Tata Motors extend sustainability monitoring across its supplier and dealer networks, creating an integrated, data-driven ecosystem.

SJR Kutty, Chief Sustainability Officer, Tata Motors, said, “Partnering with technology leaders like TCS enables us to embed intelligence and automation into our sustainability journey, ensuring that our operations and value chain remain not only compliant but also resilient and future-ready. This collaboration marks a significant step in catalysing a climate for change within the automotive industry and beyond.”

Anupam Singhal, President – Manufacturing, TCS, added, “Our partnership with Tata Motors leverages AI-powered platforms like IUX to embed intelligence, transparency, and accountability across the manufacturing value chain. Together, we are reimagining how enterprises operate—making them more resilient and aligned with the vision of a sustainable future.”

Ashvini Saxena, VP and Head, Digital Software & Solutions, TCS, said, “IUX for sustainability uses AI and GenAI to accelerate the net-zero journey, optimize carbon value chains, and reduce climate risk through biodiversity and carbon-positive programs. We are enabling Tata Motors to move beyond compliance and embrace sustainability as a core business driver.”

With Prakriti and IUX, Tata Motors is creating a unified digital sustainability framework—one that empowers data-driven decision-making and redefines how Indian manufacturing enterprises measure and manage environmental impact.