TCS, SAP deepen ties to accelerate GenAI and cloud transformation for enterprises

In a significant boost to enterprise digital transformation, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has expanded its long-standing partnership with SAP to drive large-scale adoption of Generative AI (GenAI) and cloud solutions across global enterprises.

The collaboration aims to simplify and speed up customers’ transition from legacy systems to agile, cloud-first models through SAP’s ‘RISE with SAP’ initiative. This enhanced partnership builds on over 20 years of joint success between TCS and SAP, combining SAP’s robust enterprise platforms with TCS’s proven delivery and transformation capabilities.

V Rajanna, President of Technology, Software and Services at TCS, emphasized the alliance’s continued commitment to sustainable value creation. “Together, we will continue to transform end-user experiences and drive innovation across the enterprise landscape,” he said.

Central to the new phase of this alliance is TCS’s plan to establish an Innovation Council using its Agile Innovation Cloud (AIC) framework. The council will focus on AI democratization, GenAI, and automation, while leveraging TCS’s Pace Port™ innovation hubs in 12 cities globally to co-create future-ready solutions with clients.

The initiative promises to reimagine enterprise service management and enhance customer experience through centralized, GenAI-powered ecosystems. Vikram Karakoti, Global Head of Enterprise Solutions at TCS, noted, “This endeavor combines our agile methodologies with cutting-edge GenAI innovations to help enterprises adapt, grow, and unlock new opportunities.”

Thomas Saueressig, Executive Board Member at SAP, echoed the sentiment, adding, “Our collaboration with TCS continues to drive meaningful impact by helping organizations simplify transformation, accelerate cloud adoption, and harness the power of AI and data.”

As enterprises navigate a fast-evolving tech landscape, the expanded TCS–SAP collaboration is poised to play a pivotal role in delivering agile, AI-driven business transformation at scale.