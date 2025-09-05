TCS selected by the Govt of Odisha to build next-gen, AI-enabled integrated Financial Management System

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has partnered with the government of Odisha to design and implement Integrated Financial Management System (IFMS) 3.0. Leveraging advanced cloud-native technologies, this microservices-based architecture will automate the state’s comprehensive public finance workflows, representing a key advancement in Odisha’s digital transformation roadmap.

TCS has been working with the Government of Odisha since 2005, beginning with the integrated Odisha Treasury Management System. This collaboration progressed through the implementation of IFMS, followed by IFMS 2.0, culminating in the launch of IFMS 3.0 – the third generation of the solution. As part of this program, TCS will also implement its AI Workbench, an open-source solution designed to support AI/ML projects in designated operational areas, including model development, monitoring, and retraining. This enables IFMS 3.0 to apply analytics and machine learning to decision-making and operational processes, with features such as multilingual chatbot interactions to enhance user experience. The assistant is developed to address FAQs, automate service desk procedures, and carry out functional tasks, aiding IFMS users.

Girish Ramachandran, President, Growth Markets and Public Services, TCS, said, “We are proud to deepen our collaboration with the Government of Odisha. IFMS 3.0 combines advanced technology and user-centric design to deliver smarter governance. With real-time financial visibility, enhanced precision, and a future-ready architecture, this platform will empower Odisha to deliver more effective public services to its citizens.”

In addition to its core functionalities supporting the finance department’s needs in budgeting, expenditure management, revenue management, and accounts management, IFMS 3.0 incorporates advanced functional and non-functional enhancements aimed at streamlining financial processes, enhancing data precision, and enabling real-time monitoring and reporting. This upgrade reflects the Odisha Government’s ongoing commitment to utilising technology for improved governance and more effective public service delivery.

Tej Paul Bhatla, Vice-President, Public Services, TCS, said, “This new system unifies budgeting, payments, receipts, and accounts into a single source of truth. With AI-assisted insights and intuitive workflows, IFMS 3.0 will allow officials to monitor programs in real time, accelerate reporting, and make confident, data-driven decisions.”

Key features of IFMS 3.0 include:

Enhanced user interface: A more intuitive and user-friendly interface that simplifies navigation and improves user experience.

Real-time data integration: Seamless integration of financial data across various departments, enabling real-time updates and monitoring.

Advanced reporting tools: Comprehensive reporting tools that provide detailed insights and analytics, aiding in informed decision-making.

Improved security measures: Robust security protocols to safeguard financial data and ensure compliance with regulatory standards.

Mobile accessibility: Access to IFMS 3.0 via mobile devices, allowing users to manage financial operations on the go.

As India advances into a new era powered by artificial intelligence and a strong digital infrastructure, TCS is dedicated to accelerating the nation’s digital journey. For nearly six decades, TCS has played a pivotal role in driving India’s tech revolution, executing several nation-building programs, creating digital public infrastructure, transforming citizen services, and touching millions of lives. TCS works with several government ministries as a trusted partner. Nearly 7 out of 10 Indians benefit from TCS-supported services every day. From digitally enabling India’s leading stock exchanges, working with major financial institutions, to enhancing passport issuance systems, health insurance, pensions for defence personnel, and more, TCS delivers high-touch citizen-centric service to the last mile.