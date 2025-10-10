TCS to create 5,000 jobs in the UK and launch AI experience zone in London

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced a major expansion in the United Kingdom. Over the next three years, TCS plans to create 5,000 new jobs across the UK, reinforcing its long-term commitment to the region and its economy.

As part of this strategic investment, TCS is launching an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Experience Zone and Design Studio in London. The new facility, a reimagining of its flagship PacePort, is designed to foster innovation, collaboration, and client engagement, leveraging TCS’ extensive network of academic, startup, and industry partners. This London studio follows the successful opening of the New York Design Studio in September and marks TCS’ second global design hub.

TCS has been a trusted technology partner to UK enterprises for over 50 years, supporting digital transformation and talent development. Today, the company supports around 42,700 jobs directly or through its supply chain, including 15,300 technology roles in engineering and data analytics—critical in addressing the UK’s growing skills gap, which costs the economy an estimated £1.5 billion annually.

Advertisement

The company’s recent economic impact report, prepared by Oxford Economics, highlights TCS’ contribution to the UK in FY2024:

£3.3 billion contributed to the UK economy

£780 million in taxes to the UK Exchequer, equivalent to the salaries of over 20,400 teachers

Support for 42,700 jobs across 19 sites in the UK

Jason Stockwood, UK Minister for Investment, said, “TCS is a valued investor in the UK, creating jobs, driving growth, and strengthening the trade partnership between our nations. Tata Group’s leadership in technology and innovation continues to have a transformative impact on our economy.”

Nick Mayes, Principal Analyst at PAC, added, “TCS’ investment strengthens its position as a leading provider of digital services in the UK, enabling businesses to harness the full potential of AI across sectors.”

TCS serves a diverse portfolio of clients in financial services, retail, manufacturing, life sciences, and public services. Its investment strategy in the UK focuses on expanding delivery capabilities, promoting innovation through R&D, and nurturing talent. Initiatives such as ‘Partnering for Skills’ aim to reskill over 12,000 people for STEM roles, directly supporting the government’s workforce development agenda.

Vinay Singhvi, Head – UK & Ireland, TCS, said, “The UK is our second-largest market globally, and the AI Experience Zone will strengthen our collaboration with businesses across the country. Our continued investment in innovation, skills, and people underscores our commitment to the UK’s digital future.”

Beyond economic contributions, TCS actively engages in community initiatives. Partnerships with local organizations, including the London Marathon, focus on enhancing digital inclusion and providing youth opportunities. The 2024 London Marathon raised £73.5 million for charity, setting a new record for a single-day fundraising event.

Through these efforts, TCS continues to reinforce its position as a key partner in the UK’s digital transformation journey, driving innovation, economic growth, and a future-ready workforce.