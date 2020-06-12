Teamviewer collaborates with Nasscom for their SME Advantage program

Read Article

TeamViewer has collaborated with the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM) for their SME Advantage Program. The program is designed to build a robust ecosystem to support SME growth and development. Within the framework of this program, the strategic partnership will provide NASSCOM members access to TeamViewer’s remote connectivity technologies and licenses. These include Asset Management and Augmented Reality based video support solutions at exclusive prices.

“At TeamViewer, enabling people and businesses to continue to be productive, even in the current difficult situation, is the core of our business. We are happy to engage with the NASSCOM SME advantage program to support the fastest growing SME segment of India. With our solutions for remote working and remote support companies can ensure business continuity and support their employees efficiently. We are excited and look forward for this engagement and also get our innovative solutions in internet of things and augmented reality available to SME.” Krunal Patel – Director and Head of Business, India and South Asia

“Remote work has become the #NewNormal, making it indispensable for businesses to adapt to available tools and solutions, in-order to execute a robust business continuity plan. With the intent to build a conducive business environment for our SME members and commitment to support them through these trying times, I am delighted to collaborate with TeamViewer under our NASSCOM SME Advantage Program.” Gaurav Hazra, Senior Director & Head – India Markets at NASSCOM.

